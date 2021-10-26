ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar’s participation – Asia and the Pacific





Judge S. Hayat (AFP) Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei ●

Tue, October 26, 2021





12:12

0

01551940782bf1aa405406f8611fa0a7

2

Asia and pacific

Jokowi, Summit, ASEAN, Myanmar, Joe Biden

To free

Southeast Asian leaders launched an ASEAN summit on Tuesday, but Myanmar declined to send a representative after being angered by the bloc’s decision to expel the country’s junta leader. The virtual meeting marked the start of three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which US President Joe Biden, along with Chinese and Russian leaders, were scheduled to attend. Myanmar was high on the agenda for Tuesday’s talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following the February military takeover and the ensuing deadly crackdown on dissent. In the face of calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, has drawn up a roadmap to restore peace, but doubts remain about the junta’s commitment to the plan. Her refusal to let a special envoy meet with fallen civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi prompted the bloc to exclude junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from this week’s summit. The coup has stifled Myanmar’s short-lived democracy experience, with Nobel Laureate Suu Kyi now facing a slew of charges in a junta court that could see her imprisoned for decades . The exclusion of Min Aung Hlaing was an unprecedented snub from an organization often criticized for its toothlessness, and was criticized by the junta as a violation of the bloc’s policy of non-interference in the affairs of member states. The 10-member group invited Chan Aye, director general of the foreign ministry appointed by the junta, in place of the leader. But a junta spokesman said on Monday that sending a more junior figure could “affect our country’s sovereignty and image,” and no Myanmar representative was present at the opening of the summit. virtual. “ASEAN divided” Aaron Connelly, a Southeast Asia expert from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the decision to ban the junta leader was “extremely important.” “This is the most significant sanction that ASEAN has ever imposed on a member state, and it is in direct response to the non-compliance that we have seen from the (junta),” he said on Monday. during a round table. But observers believe the bloc is unlikely to go any further, for example by suspending Myanmar, and see little chance of any decisions at this week’s meetings that could prompt a change of course from the junta. “ASEAN is divided on the issue of Myanmar (…) There probably won’t be any real progress,” a Southeast Asian diplomat said, speaking anonymously. AFP. While member states including Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have pushed the bloc to act, others with more authoritarian governments have been less vocal. Other issues that could be discussed include the South China Sea – where Beijing and several Southeast Asian countries have overlapping claims – and the coronavirus pandemic, as much of the region is emerging from an epidemic. This year’s meetings are hosted by Brunei and are taking place online due to travel difficulties linked to the virus. After Southeast Asian leaders hold talks on Tuesday, Biden will attend a US-ASEAN summit later today and a summit attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other world leaders. Wednesday. It is the first time in four years that a US president has attended ASEAN summits, as Biden seeks to rally regional support against China’s rise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2021/10/26/asean-summit-begins-without-myanmar-participation—.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos