Boris Johnson ignites furious feud with recycling industry

Boris Johnson has been accused of “completely losing the plastic ground” after telling schoolchildren that recycling “isn’t working” as a way to alleviate the climate crisis.

The Recycling Association reacted with astonishment to the Prime Minister’s remarks at a Downing Street press conference for pupils, saying they were “very disappointing”.

Number 10 had to tell the public to keep recycling after Mr Johnson said “recycling is not the answer” and stressed the need to reduce the amount of plastic used.

The Prime Minister said: “This is not starting to solve the problem. You can only recycle plastic a few times, really. What you need to do is stop the production of plastic.

Boris Johnson, pictured alongside WWF UK's Tanya Steele

Recycling bins are pictured in London

“Recycling is a red herring,” the prime minister added after naming and humiliating Coca-Cola as one of 12 companies “producing most of the plastics in the world.”

Appearing alongside Mr Johnson, WWF UK Managing Director Tanya Steele said: ‘We have to reduce, we have to reuse, I think we have to recycle a little, PM, and have a system to do it . “

But Mr Johnson replied: “It is not working.”

Simon Ellin, managing director of the Recycling Association trade body for independent waste paper processors and their equipment suppliers, was shocked by the comments.

“Wow, I think that’s the first answer,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.

‘It is very disappointing. I think he’s completely lost the plastic plot here, if I’m being honest.

“We need to cut back and I totally agree with him on that, but his own government has just invested in the resource and waste strategy, which is the most revolutionary legislation and recycling plan we have. have ever seen it, with a good recycle on the front of it.

“So he seems to be in complete conflict with the policies of his own government.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said Mr Johnson continues to encourage people to recycle, at the request of reporters in Westminster.

“Yes, the prime minister said recycling alone was not the answer,” the spokesperson said.

“We are taking a wide range of measures across society to reduce plastic pollution.

“Relying only on recycling, as the Prime Minister said, would be a red herring which we must go further and take broader measures.”