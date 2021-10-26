Who is Jokowi’s favorite presidential candidate?

Even though Ganjar Pranowo has received the most support, the concentration of support for Jokowi’s supporters is still quite fluid. There are still quite a few who do not yet have a chosen presidential candidate.

Even if President Joko Widodo’s chances in the next 2024 elections are over, he remains a political determinant. Jokowi’s figure is still considered very influential for his followers.

Due to Jokowi’s leadership factor, for example, up to 42.1% of survey respondents for the April 2021 period agreed if the presidential term was for more than two terms. In fact, the mandate of the 1945 Constitution limits it.

Later, when Jokowi said he had no plans to exceed two terms in his leadership, the attitude of his supporters faded. The speech on the constitutional amendments which limit the term to two presidential terms is only approved by 21.3% of those questioned. The question is, after Jokowi’s leadership, to whom do his supporters make political choices?

So far, it appears that Jokowi’s supporters’ votes have not been fully focused on a single presidential candidate. Voices of support for Jokowi sympathizers have spread to many political figures.

The results of the investigation show that the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, received the most support. The latest poll, in October 2021, for example, showed that 21.7% of supporters of Jokowi voters in the 2019 election were now Ganjar voters.

The previous survey in May 2021 also showed the phenomenon of choice which was relatively focused on Ganjar. However, with such a proportion, can it be said that Ganjar will automatically become the heir of Jokowi’s support?

If we look at the backgrounds of the respondents, there are indeed similarities in identity. Rows of Jokowi and Ganjar supporters are both supported by the same political party, the PDI-P. Apart from the PDI-P, their bases of support are also extended to other parties in smaller proportions.

While there are some similarities, there are also some important differences. Ganjar’s supporters were concentrated only on the island of Java, especially Central Java and DI Yogyakarta. Such a character is very different from Jokowi which is spread evenly between Java and outside Java.

From this difference, support for Ganjar is not yet national. So far, the sympathizers of the voters of Jokowi who are not domiciled in Java are not identical to the voters of Ganjar.

Besides Ganjar, there is also a group of Jokowi sympathizers who support Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). The proportion is quite large, at 9.3 percent.

Tracing them further, Jokowi sympathizers who support Ahok have particular characteristics, namely those who idealize a concrete performance-based leadership style that was practiced by Jokowi-Ahok while leading DKI Jakarta. In terms of social identity, there is also a distinct segmentation among Jokowi supporters who tend to vote for Ahok.

More interestingly, the survey results also show the political migration of Jokowi supporters to politicians who were seen as opposite stages.

Prabowo Subianto, for example, who had been Jokowi’s rival in the last election, this time received the support of around 7.5% of supporters. With so much support, the characteristics of Prabowo’s supporters became even more diverse. He began to leave the previous support base segmented on special groups.

Besides Prabowo, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan also received a lot of support from Jokowi sympathizers. The proportion is also around 7.4 percent. Like Prabowo, the presence of Jokowi’s supporters colored Anies’ former base of support.

In addition to the numbers above, the outpouring of support for Jokowi’s supporters is also aimed at ministers who are now members of Jokowi’s government cabinet.

Successively, the figures of Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of SOE Erick Thohir, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti has become the presidential choice of Jokowi supporters.

If collected, there are at least 15 presidential candidate figures who are mentioned by Jokowi’s supporters. Using the concentration ratio measurement model (Concentration ratio), it is clear that the political attitudes of Jokowi supporters did not focus on the front ranks of the investigation.

As an illustration, the combined proportion of the first four digits chosen by Jokowi supporters does not exceed half of Jokowi supporters. Likewise, if extended to the first eight digits, the number did not reach two-thirds of Jokowi voters.

All of these conditions point to a competitive map for political support that is still wide open. There is not a single figure or a small group of personalities who completely control the ranks of Jokowi’s supporters.

The open flow of political support can also be seen among Jokowi voters, who have yet to determine who their preferred presidential figure will be. The latest survey results show that around 29.4% of Jokowi’s supporters still do not have a preference.

For sympathizers who have not yet expressed their support, the presence of political figures who are now part of Jokowi’s government, such as cabinet ministers, or regional governors who have recently become benchmarks for presidential candidates, is judged insufficient as Jokowi’s replacement president in the future.

In addition to those who consider it insufficient, some also believe that it is still too early to determine a suitable replacement figure. As time passes, the closer the election gets, the choice of a number will be done automatically.

However, among Jokowi’s sympathizers there are also those who believe that Jokowi is irreplaceable. As mentioned earlier, these staunch supporters still hope for Jokowi’s leadership to continue in the next period. Anything done to make it happen, they support, including the 1945 Constitution Amendment. (LITBANG COMPASS)

