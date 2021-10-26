Turks Erdogan turns back on threat to expel Western ambassadors





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned to his threat to expel 10 Western envoys on Monday for their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader.

The reversal came after the United States and several of the other countries involved issued identical statements claiming that they abided by a UN convention requiring diplomats not to interfere in the internal affairs of the host nation. After chairing a several-hour cabinet meeting devoted to the diplomatic standoff, Erdogan said the envoys had learned their lesson and “would be more careful now.” “Our intention is absolutely not to create a crisis but to protect our honor, our pride, our sovereign rights,” Erdogan said in nationally televised comments. The lira retreated from an all-time low and was trading up half a percent against the dollar, relieved that Turkey and the West had pulled back from the brink of the most serious diplomatic crisis of the 19 years of Erdogan’s reign. Erdogan initially threatened the ambassadors on Thursday, then doubled – declaring the 10 envoys “persona non grata” – in televised comments on Saturday.





Diplomats said the expulsions would have been unprecedented in relations between other NATO member states. “Skip the confrontation” The crisis began when the embassies of the United States, Germany and eight other countries issued an unusual statement last Monday calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in prison without a conviction for four years. Supporters see Kavala as an innocent symbol of the growing intolerance of political dissent that Erdogan developed after surviving a failed military coup in 2016. But Erdogan accuses Kavala of funding a wave of anti-government protests in 2013 and then playing a role in the attempted coup. The Kavala case could prompt the Council of Europe’s Human Rights Observatory to launch its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in a four-day meeting ending on December 2. Still, analysts pointed out that several European powers – including NATO member Britain – had refrained from joining the Western call for Kavala’s release. “The glaring absence of the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy… is revealing, indicating the emergence of a subgroup within the Western family of nations capable of avoiding confrontation with Ankara”, wrote political analyst Soner Cagaptay. “False justification” Erdogan’s reign as prime minister and president was punctuated by a series of crises and then reconciliations with the West. But analysts believed that if the threat of eviction had been carried through, it could have opened the deepest and most lasting rift to date. The row looked set to affect a G20 meeting in Rome this weekend, where Erdogan planned to discuss with President Joe Biden his hopes of buying American fighter jets. Erdogan this month threatened to launch a new military campaign in Syria and orchestrated changes at the central bank that infuriated investors and saw the lira accelerate its record fall. A dollar now buys about 9.6 lire. The exchange rate stood at less than Lira 7.4 at the start of the year – and Lira 3.5 in 2017. Turkey’s financial woes have been accompanied by an unusual increase in dissent from the country’s business community. The Turkish Industry and Business Association issued a veiled blow to Erdogan last week urging the government to focus on stabilizing the pound and bringing the annual inflation rate under control – now at nearly 20% – under control. The main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on Saturday accused Erdogan of trying to “create a false justification” for Turkey’s economic woes ahead of the general elections scheduled for June 2023. (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211025-turkey-s-erdogan-u-turns-on-threat-to-expel-western-ambassadors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos