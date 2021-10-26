Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

ISTANBUL On Monday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew from the threat of expelling ambassadors from 10 Western countries for their support for an imprisoned activist, thereby defusing a possible diplomatic crisis.

We believe that these ambassadors, who have fulfilled their commitment to article 41 of the Vienna Convention, will now be more careful in their statements, he said in a televised address after a meeting. of the Three-Hour Cabinet in Ankara.

Emissaries, including those from the United States, Germany and France, last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many consider unfounded.

Ambassadors from the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand also joined the call.

As Monday’s Cabinet meeting was underway, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara tweeted that it maintains compliance with Article 41, which sets out the duties of diplomats to obey the laws of the host state. and not to interfere in internal affairs. Other missions posted the same message.

State-run Anadolu news agency interpreted this as a step backwards. Quoting presidential sources, he said the development had been positively received by Erdogan.

Those who shaped our country the way they wanted in the past panicked when Turkey took its own position, Erdogan said after the meeting.

He described the outrageous initial statement as a direct attack on Turkey’s justice system and sovereignty. Our intention is never to create a crisis, but to protect the dignity of our country, the president said.

Anyone who does not respect the independence of our country and the sensitivities of our nation, whatever their title, cannot be accommodated in this country.

In Washington, which had asked for clarification on Erdogan’s threat, State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment on what Turkey had clarified, but noted the change in stance and said that the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, remained in the country.

We will continue to promote the rule of law and respect for human rights around the world, ”said Price. “The Biden administration seeks to cooperate with Turkey on common priorities and, as with any NATO ally, we will continue to engage in dialogue to resolve any disagreements. . We believe that the best way forward is through cooperation on matters of mutual interest and we know that we have many matters of mutual interest with Turkey.

Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata, paving the way for their deportation from Turkey.

The crisis threatened further turbulence in Ankaras and troubled relations with NATO allies and EU members. The Turkish lira fell after Erdogans’ weekend declaration, hitting an all-time low of 9.85 against the dollar on Monday morning.

The presidents’ comments on Monday marked the end of two tense days, with no official statement on possible action against diplomats since Saturday.

The whole situation is a serious matter, but we understand that the countries concerned have not yet been informed of any action, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin, ahead of Erdogan’s subsequent remarks, that we take note of the Turkish president’s statements with concern and also with incomprehension.

So far there has been no official announcement from Turkey, said Steffen Seibert, adding that we are in close talks with our partners who are affected by a similar threat.

A group of around 40 pro-government protesters gathered near the US embassy in Ankara on Monday to demand the impeachment of the 10 emissaries. Members of the Turkish Youth Union carried banners featuring a mock-up of an airline boarding pass.

Kavala, 64, was acquitted in February last year of charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and joined with charges related to an attempted coup in 2016. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

The European Court of Human Rights called for his release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. The Council of Europe announces that it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not released.

Although Kavalas’ continued incarceration has been widely criticized abroad, Turkey maintains that he is being held in accordance with the rulings of its independent judiciary.

Kavalas’ wife Ayse Bugra described his imprisonment as inexplicable. There is no way this situation can be explained either logically or legally, she said in comments posted on Halk TVs’ website Monday.

Bugra, a professor of political economy, said on Saturday that the president’s comments, in which he compared her husband’s imprisonment to the treatment of bandits, murderers and terrorists in other countries, contradicted the principle of independence judicial.

As a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey is bound by the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights. Bugra said she viewed the ambassadors’ statement as an effort to scale down possible action against Turkey.

The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers has said it will impose sanctions if Osman is not released at the end of November, she said. This is something serious. I interpret the initiative of the envoys as a well-intentioned attempt to prevent things from becoming so.

Associated Press editors Lorne Cook in Brussels and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.