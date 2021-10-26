Politics
Chinese Xi Jinping to attend Cop26?
The 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (Cop26) will finally begin in Glasgow, Scotland in late October, a year after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hosted by the UK under the chairmanship of former Business Secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Center will bring together the largest gathering of world leaders ever to meet on UK soil during of its 12 days of From Sunday October 31 to Friday November 12.
As the importance of the summit has received high media coverage and a generation-defining agreement is expected to be signed to limit greenhouse gas emissions and curb the rate of global warming in line with targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement, there is currently a lot of uncertainty about precisely who will be present.
Without the enthusiastic cooperation of the influential leaders of some of the most polluting nations on the planet, whatever was agreed upon at Cop26 will ring decidedly hollow.
The worst blow to Boris Johnson’s ambitions for the rally so far has been the announcement by the Kremlins that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend.
Sadly, Putin will not be flying to Glasgow, a spokesperson told reporters, insisting that climate change is one of the most important priorities of our foreign policy.
The Prime Minister should send a replacement in his place.
Responding to the disappointment, a Downing Street official representing Mr Johnson said: The PM looks forward to meeting all the leaders who have confirmed their attendance, which I believe exceeds 120 so far. And we obviously expect all countries to be represented at a higher level, as they were asking for meaningful commitments to tackle this issue.
Other prominent figures who might be missing include both the Queen, who was recently advised to abandon a ceremonial trip to Northern Ireland for medical reasons, and Pope Francis, who called on Catholics to take care of our common home but whose Vatican delegation is currently headed by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin instead.
Perhaps the biggest concern of all is whether Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will fly to Glasgow.
Otherwise, the superpower will be represented by veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, who has already had preliminary talks with Mr Sharma and US President Joe Bidens’ special envoy John Kerry, a move widely interpreted as a positive indication of Beijing’s commitment to mission.
We still have to wait for the information from the Foreign Ministry, and only after they make an announcement will we tell you, Mr Xie told Reuters on Oct. 19 when asked if Mr. Xi would be present.
Such doubts do not weigh on Mr Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron or Brazis Jair Bolsonaro, who will all represent their country while Ursula von der Leyen and Frans Timmermans will run for the EU and Antonio Guterres and Patricia Espinosa for the ‘UN.
The prime ministers of India and Australia, Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison, had both hinted that they might not attend in person but now appear to be back on board.
The two most famous environmental activists in the world, Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg, will also be present, although the latter has criticized the event and expressed pessimism about its chances of achieving meaningful change, as have thousands of activists eager to make their voices heard.
