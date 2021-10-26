Xi Jinping and Imran Khan discuss CPEC in phone call | World news





Chinese President Xi Jinping told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday that the two countries would trigger the positive effects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which India strongly opposes, as several projects are underway under of it. Cashmere (PoK). Xi Jinping and Imran Khan discussed a range of issues including CPEC and the current situation in Afghanistan during a phone call Tuesday, according to a reading shared by Chinese state media. We will continue to unleash the positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people’s well-being, the Chinese president told Imran Khan, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. He reiterated the strategic role of CPEC in bilateral relations, adding that history has fully proven that the two countries are the most reliable brother of the other. The two countries will jointly build the high-quality China-Pakistan economic corridor and strengthen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, digital economy and people’s livelihoods, Xi Jinping further told the Pakistani prime minister, calling on the two countries to remain even more united. firmly and push forward the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership between the two sides, and build a closer Sino-Pakistani community with a common future in the new era. The CPEC is a flagship project of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which New Delhi has opposed because it violates India’s territorial sovereignty. Beijing has paid little attention to New Delhi’s serious reservations about the CPEC and has injected billions of money and resources into building infrastructure projects under the economic corridor. In a separate statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Imran Khan praised the successful, timely and high-quality implementation of CPEC projects, and praised Chinese investments in CPEC Special Economic Zones. He stressed that the early start of work on the ML-1 railway project would complement Pakistan’s geo-economic vision for national and regional development, according to the Pakistani press. The Chinese reading did not share details of what the two leaders discussed about Afghanistan, where Beijing and Islamabad communicate closely with the Taliban government. In a rare gesture, however, the leaders of the two countries appealed for international aid for Afghanistan, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry. Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the two leaders called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and the flight of people, as well as a continued commitment to the reconstruction of the country. country, the press release mentioned. The call came as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held two-day talks with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar. The Chinese president noted that the two sides should strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism and security, Xinhua reported. The two sides should maintain close strategic communication, strengthen the synergy of development strategies and improve the sharing of governance experiences, said Xi Jinping.

