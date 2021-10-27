Jokowi says Myanmar doesn’t respect ASEAN until Princess Mako gets married





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A series of news animated international news on Tuesday (10/26), starting with the President Joko WidodomentionBurma disrespect kinship with ASEAN until Emperor Naruhito’s nephew, Princess Mako, married a commoner. 1. Jokowi says Myanmar does not respect ASEAN families President Joko Widodo regretted the attitude of Myanmar which did not appreciate the good intentions of ASEAN member countries to help resolve the political crisis in the country. Jokowi made the statement at the ASEAN High Level Conference (KTT) on Tuesday. During the virtual meeting, ASEAN did not invite the head of the military junta, Aung Min Hlaing, because he was not considered serious to respect the five points of consensus agreed at the previous summit. Unfortunately, the helping hand of this family is not well received by the Burmese army. The access requested by the ASEAN special envoy until the last moments of the summit was not granted by the ‘Burmese army, “Jokowi said. “On the one hand, we always maintain respect for the principle of non-interference. But on the other hand, we are also obliged to abide by other principles of the ASEAN Charter, such as democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and constitutional government. “ [Gambas:Video CNN] 2. Pakistan and China call on the world to send aid to Afghanistan Besides Myanmar, the question of Afghanistan is also of concern. Pakistan and China on Tuesday called on countries around the world to send aid to Afghanistan amid the continuing crisis in the country after the Taliban came to power. By the official press release quoted Associated press, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping said Afghanistan needs international assistance to cope with the suffering of its people. Since the Taliban came to power, Afghanistan has been plunged into various crises as foreign countries began to freeze assets and aid to the region. China and Pakistan have so far been known as close allies to Afghanistan. They have also continued to distribute aid to Afghanistan over the past two months. 3. Japanese Princess Mako officially married, stripped of her royal title Princess Mako of Japan officially married her boyfriend who is an ordinary citizen, Kei Komuro, on Tuesday (10/26). Because he married a commoner, Emperor Naruhito’s nephew had to relinquish his status as an imperial family. The Imperial Household of Japan Agency submitted legal documents to register Princess Mako and Komuro’s marriage on Tuesday morning. Unlike other members of the Japanese Imperial Family, Mako’s marriage was very straightforward. They won’t even organize wedding ceremonies, receptions and other rituals. As reported AFP, Mako did not even receive a silver wedding gift from the empire. The Imperial Board of Directors said the money rejected amounted to 153 million yen, the equivalent of 19 billion rupees. [Gambas:Video CNN] (To)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/internasional/20211027062347-113-712809/jokowi-sebut-myanmar-tak-hargai-asean-hingga-putri-mako-menikah

