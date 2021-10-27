Erdogan’s anger hurts Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed down from his threat to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other NATO allies or key trading partners. This would have broken the frayed moorings that Ankara still has with the west despite the Turkish leader’s erratic behavior. The neo-sultan has come out of a new peak of willful anger.

This crisis erupted after the 10th, led by the United States, France and Germany, called for the urgent release of Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and civil society leader, held in solitary confinement for four years on totally unproven but endlessly recycled accusations. Their declaration said that “the persistent delays in his trial, including merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy [and] the rule of law “.

Erdogan said the signatories would not release “bandits, murderers and terrorists” in their own country. Then he publicly ordered his foreign minister to declare the 10 ambassadors persona non grata – the diplomatic expulsion formula.

Kavala, a calm-voiced man who has become a beacon of resistance, said he could not get a fair trial and would no longer show up in court (although his lawyers will) to listen to the Sub-Kafka masquerade of allegations against him.

Erdogan declared victory over the United States and the Europeans, who reaffirmed their commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations – which prohibits interference in the internal affairs of another country.

This may well persuade the already converted that their hero has forced the great powers to back down. At worst, many will see it as a draw. The signatories tell their Steps was in accordance with the Vienna Convention. Those who are still opposed to Erdogan, inflated by the exasperation of former supporters at his mismanagement of the economy, will look further.

Of course, this diplomatic ceasefire temporarily halted the collapse of the Turkish currency. But the read was already heading south quickly before that noise and fury accelerated it; and Erdogan continues to dictate interest rate cuts that he says cause rather than dampen Turkey’s chronic inflation.

It also won’t pause or stop New York courts pursuing state-owned Halkbank for breaking sanctions against Iran. He will not persuade Washington to give up restricting sales of jets to Ankara because it has bought Russian air defense systems that it sees as a cuckoo in the NATO nest.

Those who see all of this as Erdogan mobilizing his coalition of neo-Islamists and ultra-nationalists to distract from economic woes are only partly right. Its national populism, like its poll numbers sink, is tactical. But the president’s antipathy towards Kavala is visceral.

Kavala has always been more of a cultural activist than a political one, working to heal the historical wounds of Turkish minorities, especially Kurds and Armenians. The charges against him, even Erdogan’s allies admit in private, are ludicrous.

Erdogan accuses Kavala of staging the 2013 spontaneous civic protests across Turkey as a blow to the violent but abortive coup of mid-2016, blamed by the regime on their former allies, a secret group led by American Islamist Imam Fethullah Gulen, who had executives in the judiciary, the army and the security services.

Erdogan calls Kavala the “Red Soros” or the “Remnant of Soros,” a reference to billionaire philanthropist George Soros on the Open Society foundation of which Kavala was a board member. It was people like Kavala and his friends who first warned Erdogan against the Gulenists.

When Kavala was acquitted last year for lack of evidence, he was arrested again on his release from prison on an even more baroque web of charges. It is personal persecution.

When Erdogan and his ruling party lost their majority in the June 2015 elections, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the first openly pro-Kurdish group to enter parliament but then a rainbow coalition of the left , came third with over 6 million votes. and 80 places. The celebration of their victory took place at Kavala’s Istanbul restaurant. Erdogan convinced himself that Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas, the HDP leader also in prison, were trying to block his path to the Russian-style presidency he now has.

Erdogan has made Kavala an international issue just as his national opposition begins to unite in the belief that he could self-destruct. What the United States and Europeans have said about Kavala and the lack of rule of law in an allied state cannot be ignored. They will be measured by what they do, not by what they say.

[email protected]