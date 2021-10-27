Imran Khan and Xi Jinping call on international community to send economic and humanitarian aid





Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time on Tuesday jointly called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which faces a severe shortage of essential supplies before winter.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a telephone conversation Prime Minister Khan had with President XI, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. They called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and the flight of people as well as a continued commitment to rebuilding the country, “It said.

The two leaders spoke by phone a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban officials in Qatar for a high-level meeting.

He also intervened a day before the second meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran, Iran, which is said to be attended by both China and Pakistan.

As of September, China had sent $ 31 million in aid, including food and medical supplies, to the war-torn nation. Likewise, Pakistan has also sent supplies such as cooking oil and medicine to its neighbor.

Rights groups have urged the international community to enter the country to tackle the problem. Recently, the international community pledged more than $ 1.2 billion in aid after UN agencies and non-governmental partners issued a flash appeal.

Currently, Afghanistan has around $ 10 billion in foreign assets, mostly held in overseas accounts, which are frozen after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August. On top of that, the United States has stopped $ 9.4 billion in reserves at the country’s central bank, the New York Post reported.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have also halted lending, and the Financial Action Task Force has warned its 39 member countries to freeze Taliban assets.

Tuesday October 26th, 2021

