Narendra Modis Grim Approach to Culture Cancellation Erases Centuries of Muslim History in India RT Op-ed

In Saffronization, India has its own form of culture cancellation, a Hindu nationalist agenda that is becoming increasingly prominent and aims to wipe out any legacy left behind by Muslim conquerors and the British Empire.

Under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the right-wing government of Narendra Modi, India has sought to recall and glorify the ancient Hindu cultural narrative at the expense of hundreds of years of history.

This policy, often called ‘safronization’ (a reference to the spiritual use of the color saffron with Hinduism) encourages the erasure of the heritage of the British and Mughals – a Muslim dynasty that ruled the country for almost three centuries.

India’s cancellation culture has its roots in the mid-20th century and the advent of Hindu majority rule. As in many other newly independent states, the country’s postcolonial governments embarked on a program to rename towns, streets and public places, as well as reintroduce aspects of their indigenous culture.

These changes emphasize the search for a renewed national identity, resilience and purpose, while representing a stiff middle finger for their former colonial overlords. In some countries the agenda has run out of steam, but in India the movement continues with vigor, more than 70 years after Delhi gained independence from London.

As a result of the Black Lives Matter movement and the awakening assault that came with it, many in Britain and the United States might look down on renaming towns, streets, and buildings. But in India, it has been a feature of politics for decades.

Bombay in Mumbai, Banaras in Varanasi, United Provinces in Uttar Pradesh; some of the changes that saw India do away with colonial names and erroneous transliterations were the precursor to the current, more sinister agenda.

Today, Britain’s legacy seems less of a problem for Indian nationalist politicians than centuries of Muslim conquest. However, there are still changes; earlier in October it was announcement that Mount Harriet National Park – named after British Indian-born artist Harriet Tytler – would be renamed Mount Manipur in honor of the freedom fighters who fought against London’s rule and were imprisoned in 1891.

Although the names may change, some aspects of the British heritage remain, such as its administrative system, academic structure, and use of the English language. There are also strong political and cultural ties with London.

Instead, the BJP has another goal, the legacy of Muslim rule – and what makes this more concerning is that there are some 170 million followers of Islam living in India, while very few Brits still call the country home. For many, the BJP's persistence in erasing Mughal heritage is a persistent attack on Islam and on the millions of Muslims who reside in India.





Just one year after Modi came to power in 2014, succeeding the Indian National Congress Party and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, street signs in New Delhi bearing Urdu or Muslim-sounding names, including Aurangzeb Road – from name of a Mughal emperor – were painted black by a radical Hindu organization, Shiv Sena Hindustan.

A few months later, BJP politicians “Corrected the errors of [their] the story” and renowned Aurangzeb Road artery at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, in honor of the recently deceased ex-pro-BJP president.

The next six years saw BJP leaders embark on a renaming frenzy with the aim of suppressing Mughal heritage and promoting their own Hinduism-centered narrative. In 2018, the party deemed it necessary to rename the city of Allahabad, which is home to some 1.5 million people, as Prayagraj, a few months before hosting the Hindu mega-festival Kumbh Mela.

The city, which bore its name for around 443 years, becomes a place of pilgrimage for millions of Hindu devotees every 12 years and its new name is intended to refer to the festival. The name Allahabad dates back to the 16th century when the city was founded by Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Once again, more alarming rhetoric accompanied the change. “Today the BJP government rectified the mistake made by Akbar”, a person in charge of the BJP Recount local average.

But it is not only the towns and streets that are victims of the BJP’s vision to make India and its history more “Indian”. As local elections are underway, BJP politicians have embarked on a summer campaign this summer. a host of new changes, including the standard name change of cities.

In Haryana, the heads of state decided to outlaw the use of the term Gorakh Dhanda (Urdu for complicated affairs) in official communication. The phrase was deemed offensive to followers of Gorakhnath – a 12th-century (or earlier) Hindu saint who founded a sub-movement within the religion.















But perhaps even more sinister was the recommendation this year by the Indian Council for Historical Research of delete names of the 387 Muslim freedom fighters who waged war on British colonial forces, a dictionary of the struggle for the freedom of the martyrs of India. The government-controlled body has been widely criticized by descendants of the martyrs for the proposal, which came almost exactly a century after their martyrdom on August 26, 1921.

The culture of annulment is controversial at the best of times, but India’s decision to cover up its Mughal history is particularly depressing as Muslim rule on the subcontinent reflects one of the richest and arguably most periods of time. most fascinating in Indian history.

For nearly three centuries rule, which at its peak extended over almost the entire Indian subcontinent and into Afghanistan, the Mughals brought with them Persian culture and art as well as effective centralized governance. The empire became one of the richest and most powerful in the world, and at times its Muslim rulers oversaw periods of great religious tolerance, although Hindus often struggled to have the same rights as followers of the empire. ‘Islam.

The vast architectural achievements of the Mughal Empire include the Qutb Minar – a UNESCO World Heritage Site in New Delhi – and the Taj Mahal, a huge white marble mausoleum in Agra that attracts some seven to eight million visitors each year. The city of Fatehpur Sikri – a magnificent conurbation of red sandstone and marble – is another physical heritage considered by UNESCO as a Site of Outstanding Universal Value. The buildings are the culmination of a construction program that saw the construction of reservoirs, bridges, gardens and mosques as well as extensive commercial infrastructure.

Some even claim that the Mughals were important in uniting the various kingdoms and federations of the Indian subcontinent, and thus perhaps play a key role in India later. unity.

But what is most disturbing is that many Indian Muslims, perhaps understandably, feel under attack by the manifestations of Hindu nationalism which increasingly alienate them and erase their own culture in the country they are living in. they live. Seven decades after the start of majority Hindu rule, it remains to be seen how many other Mughal “mistakes” need to be rectified.

