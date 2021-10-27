ASEAN-South Korea partnership must focus on green and digital economy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said, ASEAN and Republic of Korea (South Korea) has enormous potential for the green economy and the digital economy. For the use of this great opportunity to be within the framework of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea partnership for the well-being of the people and the world. "I think this partnership should focus on the economy of the future, namely the digital and sustainable green economy. The potential of the digital economy and green economy is enormous, "Jokowi said as he attended the 22nd ASEAN-Republic of Korea summit virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Tuesday 10/26 / 2021, as reported in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat. Also read: 5 results generated by the ASEAN summit: health problems linked to climate change The president said that the potential of ASEAN's digital economy is expected to reach $ 200 billion by 2025. Meanwhile, the green economy opportunity in the Southeast Asian region will reach US $ 1 billion by 2030. On the other hand, The Korean Deal project, which includes the digital and green economy, is worth US $ 144 billion until 2025. The potential of the digital market in Korea is expected to reach US $ 236 billion by 2030. and contribute 13% of GDP, "Jokowi said. Explain.

Therefore, he also called on ASEAN and the Republic of Korea to focus on supporting the development of policies conducive to the development of a green economy and a digital economy. In addition, the formation of a good ecosystem, the expansion of investments in the two industries as well as the support for technology transfer, research and development of the two sectors must continue to be carried out. Also Read: At the summit, Jokowi said ASEAN does not want to be trapped in rivalry with China Jokowi also hopes that the ASEAN-Republic of Korea partnership will further strengthen concrete cooperation in a number of areas, ranging from infrastructure and green industry, to clean, new and renewable energy and energy efficiency, to electric cars. , as well as economic digitization, including MSMEs and health services. "This collaboration will show that decarbonization actions can go hand in hand with economic development. Paradigm win-win no zero sum"said Jokowi. "Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea in the digital field and green economy not only can accelerate economic recovery, but also maintain the sustainability of our planet for future generations, "he added.

