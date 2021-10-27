Boris Johnson warned that Covid’s ‘Plan B’ would cost the economy $ 18 billion

The switch to “plan B” to fight the coronavirus could cost the economy up to 18 billion this winter, according to internal government documents.

An estimate of the damage caused by returning to work from home and face masks was produced by the Treasury and the Cabinet Office.

The document, leaked to Playbook, cites an “assumption” that the alternative approach – which would also include Covid passports – would remain in place for five months.

Although the magnitude of the coup is relatively small compared to the annual output of UK 2 trillion plc, it underscores why ministers were unwilling to react instinctively to rising infection levels.

In a ray of hope for the government, there are signs that the upsurge in cases may abate.

The government reported 36,657 new infections yesterday, down a quarter from last week and on the second day in a row there was a week-over-week drop. Cases had increased for 18 days before Sunday.

Many experts suggest that the October semester, which for many schools is this week, will lower infection rates and act as a miniature “firewall”.

It comes amid an escalation over how the outbreak will play out in the coming months and whether mandatory masks, homework, and vaccine passports are needed. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has promised a "normal Christmas" this year

There were also 38 coronavirus deaths recorded yesterday, down about 16% from last Monday’s toll.

A technical glitch meant the promising statistics did not include data from Wales, which averages 3,200 daily cases and nine deaths per day. The trajectory of the outbreak is expected to remain unchanged, even with the inclusion of the number of infections in Wales.

Downing Street today insisted it “has no intention” of deviating from Covid’s current strategy, but urged patience with the numbers falling.

“It is always encouraging to see such cuts and including, I believe, a cap on admissions,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“But it is too early to draw full conclusions from the case rates and we will continue to urge the public to adhere to the guidelines set out and to those eligible for booster doses.”

There is an escalation on how the outbreak in Britain will play out in the coming months and whether mandatory masks, homework and vaccine passports are needed.

Independent scientists told MailOnline that they expected a combination of the roll-out of the booster vaccine and the increase in natural immunity in children to result in a “substantial and rapid” drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths within weeks.

The topic also split No10’s own science advisory group, SAGE, with several key members publicly pushing for more restrictions to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed in the coming months.

But many scenarios predicted by the group’s modeling teams have daily cases plunging over the next few weeks to 5,000, even though the virus is allowed to spread unchecked. The unusually optimistic modeling gave ministers the confidence to reject growing calls to revert to Plan B.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, provided support for the modeling, telling MailOnline he expects a “substantial and rapid drop” in the epidemic within weeks future.

He said booster shots would boost half of the population’s immunity, adding, “Boosters work much better than we initially thought.”

And the children, who are responsible for the recent surge, will have gained significant natural and jab-induced protection, according to Cambridge University epidemiologist Dr Raghib Ali.

However, neither Professor Hunter nor Dr Ali believe cases will drop to 5,000 per day, in part because of the emergence of the new, even more transmissible strain of Delta.

Other scientists have warned that it is impossible to accurately predict how the outbreak will unfold and that Plan B measures such as WFH guidelines and face masks should be reinstated now to control the increase in infections just in case.

Professor Martin McKee, a public health expert based at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it would be “very prudent to make firm arrangements for Christmas” due to the “high” number of cases and the emergence of variant AY.4.2 which appears to be “more transmissible than Delta”.

Modeling for SAGE from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) shows cases could drop to 5,000 per day by Christmas after virus runs out of steam among young people who are causing current high levels number of cases.

Some 5.2 million boosters have already been distributed in England, but there have been criticisms that the rollout is not moving fast enough.

Another optimistic sign, data from Israel shows that booster shots are drastically reducing cases and hospitalizations.

A government spokeswoman said: “We knew the coming months would be tough, which is why we laid out our fall and winter plan last month.

“Plan B ensures that we are ready, if we are to act, to avoid an unsustainable increase in hospitalizations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

“The assumptions made do not reflect government policy. The data does not currently show that Plan B is necessary and there is no planned five-month timeframe. ‘

LONDON SCHOOL OF HYGIENE AND TROPICAL MEDICINE: These graphs show the impact of returning to a normal level of social diversity in three months (bottom) versus remaining cautious for a year – and the impact that would have on infections (left), admissions (middle) and deaths (right). Models show cases drop by November in both scenarios thanks to natural immunity, but increase in spring (bottom) when vaccine protection is expected to decline