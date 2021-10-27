Politics
Withdraw BSF’s jurisdiction order: Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee raised strong objections to the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 kilometers to 50 kilometers.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the central government for its decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), saying the move was aimed at torturing ordinary people.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she raised strong objections against the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 kilometers to 50 kilometers along the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.
The letter dated October 24 said the notification suffers from a serious constitutional irregularity as it extends territorial jurisdiction to a 50 km belt from the Indian border, which are in fact non-border areas within the territory of the state. . He added that the ordinance goes beyond the mandate of the BSF Act.
“The entire territory of West Bengal comprises 88,752 km², of which 32,400 km² will fall under the jurisdiction of BSF. This will interfere with the executive branch of the state. 37% of the state’s territory will be affected due to the ‘ordinance, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in his letter.
The letter said that even the Supreme Court had declared that any deployment of central forces cannot usurp the civil and police power of the state. He also said that BSF is not trained to handle certain situations that state officials can.
“BSF is not trained, given the topography and demography of the areas beyond the immediate border. The state police are well equipped and better placed than BSF to respond to any situation in the affected areas by notification, ”she added.
The letter called on the prime minister to intervene and immediately withdraw the order.
