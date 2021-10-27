China blamed for cancellation of events in German book on Xi Jinping

Critics of China have reacted angrily to the cancellation of events marking the publication of a new German book on President Xi Jinping at the apparent request of Chinese diplomats.

Confucius Institutes in two German universities had planned online presentations of the book, Xi Jinping, the most powerful man in the world by Adrian Geiges, longtime correspondent of Stern magazine in China, and Stefan Aust, former editor of the news magazine Der Spiegel.

But the book’s publisher, Piper Verlag, said the events were “called off at short notice, due to Chinese pressure.” The company said the Chinese consul in Düsseldorf, Feng Haiyang, would have intervened personally to end one of the events, which was due to take place at the University of Duisburg-Essen.

Piper Verlag quoted a Confucius Institute employee as saying that “Xi Jinping can no longer be spoken of as a normal person – you should not touch or talk about him”.

The controversy has refocused attention on the role of the Confucius Institute, an organization run by a branch of the Chinese Ministry of Education that offers language and cultural programs abroad.

China views the organization as a way to promote learning of Chinese language and culture as well as provide educational and cultural exchanges with the aim of “deepening mutual understanding and friendship” between China and other countries.

But critics see the institution as a way for Beijing to disseminate propaganda under the guise of education, interfere with free speech on campuses and even spy on students.

Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of the European Parliament and outspoken critic of China, called the decision to cancel the events linked to the book “scandalous”. “Chinese bureaucrats [allegedly behind the move] have effectively demonstrated why it is incumbent on us to curb and get rid of these Confucius Institutes, ”he said.

Thorsten Benner, Director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, said: “This episode should make it clear to every German university president that Confucius Institutes should not have their place in German universities or any other academic institution engaged in favor of academic freedom. He added that they “pose a huge reputational risk to German universities partnering with them.”

Feng Haiyang, Chinese Consulate General in Düsseldorf © Luo Huanhuan / Xinhua / Alamy



In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Germany said events at Confucius Institutes “should serve the common interests and concerns of both parties and should be planned and carried out on the basis of comprehensive communication between partners.” .

He added that China wanted to make the institutes a “platform to better understand China and know it objectively and comprehensively”. “But we firmly oppose any politicization of academic and cultural exchanges,” he continued.

Felicitas von Loveenberg, director of Piper Verlag, called the cancellation of the book’s events a “worrying signal”.

Aust said the situation confirmed the basic thesis of his book and that of Geiges. “Not only is a dictatorship trying to outsmart the West in economic terms, but also trying to promote its values ​​internationally – values ​​that go against our freedom,” he said.

The events were scheduled to take place this week at the Confucius Institute at the University of Duisburg-Essen and the Leibniz-Confucius Institute in Hanover. Piper Verlag said the presentation in Duisburg-Essen was canceled after the intervention of Wuhan University and the Chinese consul in Düsseldorf.

In Hanover, it was Tongji University in Shanghai, which jointly operates the Confucius Institute there, that canceled the event, according to Piper Verlag.

Leibniz University in Hanover said in a statement that the cancellation of the event was “unacceptable, disconcerting and incomprehensible”.

“Leibniz University in Hanover sees itself as a cosmopolitan university with room for critical scientific discourse and exchange,” he said. He added that he invited Aust and Geiges to give a reading from their book at the university.

In a statement on Tuesday, the University of Duisburg-Essen said it was “neither involved in the planning nor in the cancellation of the presentation of the book.” “This decision is inexplicable for us and should not be repeated,” said university rector Ulrich Radtke.