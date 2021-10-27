reflections on the seven years of administration of President Joko Widodo in the development of the manufacturing industry | Obsession News

* Manufacturing industry. (Photo: Public relations of the Ministry of Industry)
PerformanceMacro
Joko Widodo’s seven-year reign was marked by various important world events that accompanied the economic journey – especially the manufacturing sector – to Indonesia. Among the events mentioned are the drop in prices of several commodities which has put pressure on Indonesian exports, the economic slowdown in China as the world’s largest economic entity which has affected global economic growth, the trade war between the United States and China which has reinvented the world economy.high cost savingand disturbing sidesupply, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic which exerts a strong pressure mainly on the industrial sector – both in terms ofsupplyand and sidedemand. In the context of global conditions fraught with turmoil and uncertainty, the struggle of the Indonesian people to build a sovereign, independent, competitive and inclusive manufacturing sector faces difficult challenges.
Despite facing these global challenges, Indonesia’s manufacturing sector during the seven years of Joko Widodo’s administration has played an important role even as a primary driver and support of the national economy. The importance of the role of the industrial sector can be seen, inter alia, in making investments in the manufacturing industry sector, which in the first period (2015-2019) penetrated a total value of 1 280 trillion rupees with an average annual investment value of Rp. 250 trillion. The total investment value during the first five-year period is even greater than the investment value accumulated over 10 years during the period 2005-2014. In the second period, the realization of investments in the manufacturing sector in 2020 was recorded at IDR 270 trillion, higher than the average value of the previous period even if the industrial sector was severely affected (hard blow) of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2021, the realization of investments in the manufacturing sector has been calculated at 170 trillion rupees and is expected to continue to increase along with the improvement of several other economic indicators.
In terms of exports, the contribution of the manufacturing industry sector to domestic exports continued to increase, from USD 108.6 billion in 2015 to USD 127.4 billion in 2019. During this period, the value The manufacturing sector’s average export contribution was about 75 percent of total national exports per year. . The value of this contribution is much higher than the contribution of manufacturing exports from the previous government period (2000-2014) which only affected a figure below 70 percent of total national exports.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos