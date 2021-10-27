reflections on the seven years of administration of President Joko Widodo in the development of the manufacturing industry | Obsession News

* Manufacturing industry. (Photo: Public relations of the Ministry of Industry)

Joko Widodo’s seven-year reign was marked by various important world events that accompanied the economic journey – especially the manufacturing sector – to Indonesia. Among the events mentioned are the drop in prices of several commodities which has put pressure on Indonesian exports, the economic slowdown in China as the world’s largest economic entity which has affected global economic growth, the trade war between the United States and China which has reinvented the world economy.high cost savingand disturbing sidesupply, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic which exerts a strong pressure mainly on the industrial sector – both in terms ofsupplyand and sidedemand. In the context of global conditions fraught with turmoil and uncertainty, the struggle of the Indonesian people to build a sovereign, independent, competitive and inclusive manufacturing sector faces difficult challenges.

Despite facing these global challenges, Indonesia’s manufacturing sector during the seven years of Joko Widodo’s administration has played an important role even as a primary driver and support of the national economy. The importance of the role of the industrial sector can be seen, inter alia, in making investments in the manufacturing industry sector, which in the first period (2015-2019) penetrated a total value of 1 280 trillion rupees with an average annual investment value of Rp. 250 trillion. The total investment value during the first five-year period is even greater than the investment value accumulated over 10 years during the period 2005-2014. In the second period, the realization of investments in the manufacturing sector in 2020 was recorded at IDR 270 trillion, higher than the average value of the previous period even if the industrial sector was severely affected (hard blow) of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2021, the realization of investments in the manufacturing sector has been calculated at 170 trillion rupees and is expected to continue to increase along with the improvement of several other economic indicators.

In terms of exports, the contribution of the manufacturing industry sector to domestic exports continued to increase, from USD 108.6 billion in 2015 to USD 127.4 billion in 2019. During this period, the value The manufacturing sector’s average export contribution was about 75 percent of total national exports per year. . The value of this contribution is much higher than the contribution of manufacturing exports from the previous government period (2000-2014) which only affected a figure below 70 percent of total national exports.

