Biden blocks Trump’s second offer to withhold more documents on January 6





WASHINGTON, Oct.26 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden has blocked a second attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents sought by lawmakers investigating the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and ordered that the last batch is handed over to Congress.

“Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interest of the United States and therefore is not warranted,” Biden’s attorney, Dana Remus, wrote in an Oct. 25 letter to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee is investigating the Jan.6 assault on Congress by Trump supporters who sought to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s presidential victory. Five people died in the middle of the attack and nearly 700 people now face criminal charges. Read more

A Democrat, Biden earlier this month blocked Trump’s first offer to withhold an initial tranche of January 6-related documents while the former Republican president was still in office, prompting Trump to file a lawsuit in justice. Read more

In both cases, the White House told the Federal Archivist that Congress must “understand the circumstances which led to … the most serious attack on federal government operations since the Civil War.”

Citing the urgency of the congressional request, Biden ordered the archives to provide the final documents 30 days after notifying Trump, unless a court intervenes.

Lawmakers are also seeking testimony from a number of people, including key Trump aides and allies. One, Steve Bannon, refused to appear citing Trump’s claim of executive privilege and could face criminal charges. Read more

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jan Wolfe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

