Imran gives in, army has a say in choosing ISI chief: the Tribune India





Sandeep Dikshit

NEW TRIBUNE SERVICE

New Delhi, October 26

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was forced to back down after a 20-day standoff with Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the appointment of the next head of the spy agency Inter -Services Intelligence (ISI).

Truce coincides with end of TLP protests

Pak PMO on Tuesday notified the appointment of Lt. Gen. Anjum as the new ISI chief to replace Lt. Gen. Hameed.

The Pakistani prime minister’s office on Tuesday notified the appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as the new ISI chief, replacing Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who is said to be a favorite of Imran Khan.

The stalemate began on October 6 when the Pakistani military announced a reshuffle of its upper echelons that included the change of Lt. Gen. Hameed as commander of the Peshawar Corps. The prime minister’s office has not issued an official notification of Lt. Gen. Anjum’s appointment as the new ISI chief, which has led to speculation about the strain in civil-military relations.

For days, rumors of an army takeover circulated in Islamabad. Lately, government unrest has escalated after it faced a public order threat from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist organization. The Bajwa-Imran Khan rapprochement coincided with the end of the TLP protests which had left 10 dead, including those of three police officers.

On Tuesday, all the pitfalls of a defined procedure were followed. General Bajwa called the Pakistani prime minister and presented a panel of three officers. The prime minister “interviewed all the candidates” and then held a series of “final consultations” with General Bajwa. “After this detailed consultative process, Lieutenant General Anjum’s name was approved as the new DG ISI. The designated DG ISI will take office on November 20, ”said a statement from the Pakistani PMO.

Even though it was clear within days that the will of the Pakistani military would prevail, the manner in which the resolution was to be made took time.

