Jokowi Promotes ASEAN-U.S. Health Cooperation





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo attends the 39th ASEAN Summit from the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, Tuesday (10/26/2021).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID – BOGOR.President Joko Widodo encourages cooperation in health matters between ASEAN and the United States (US). Jokowi said the state of the corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic made him realize the importance of investing in the health sector. The development of national health resilience will be the basic capital of global health resilience. “The supply chain for the production of drugs, vaccines, medical devices must be diversified, including to the Southeast Asian region,” Jokowi said at the 9th ASEAN-US Virtual Summit at the presidential palace in Bogor, Tuesday 26/26/2020). 10). In addition, Jokowi explained that ASEAN is building a new health architecture. ASEAN hopes that the United States will become a key partner in building ASEAN’s health resilience. Read also: Southeast Asian leaders strongly reprimand Burmese junta for boycotting ASEAN summit For information, Indonesia is currently the coordinator of the ASEAN-USA cooperation. On this occasion, Jokowi expressed his appreciation for the American support for vaccination in Southeast Asia. “I would like to express my gratitude for the US support for vaccines to ASEAN countries, which number more than 30 million. pandemic world, ”he said. . In addition to health, Jokowi also addressed the issue of cooperation to implement the ASEAN perspectives on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) in an open and inclusive manner. Through concrete cooperation, high confidence will be established, which will naturally support stability and peace. Read also: Addressing the ASEAN summit, Jokowi stressed the importance of strengthening ASEAN institutions “ASEAN hopes that the United States can become one of the main partners in the implementation of the four priorities of AOIP cooperation, namely maritime cooperation, connectivity, SDGs and trade cooperation in investment, ”he explained. The ASEAN-US partnership must also become an important pillar of post-pandemic economic recovery. The head of state of the Republic of Indonesia said the issue of an undiversified supply chain has exacerbated the disruption at a time when the world faces crisis. “In the future, ASEAN stands ready to become an important part of the global trade supply chain. Economic integration is clearly a force for ASEAN to be part of the global supply chain, ”he added. In addition, partnerships in the green and sustainable economy must be a priority in the ASEAN-United States partnership. Including in the field of technology and energy transformation. Read also: Trade players say AJCEP increases penetration of trade in services MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-mendorong-kerja-sama-kesehatan-asean-dan-as The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos