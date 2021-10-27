Queen Elizabeth II will not attend UN climate talks due to medical advice





LONDON – Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II to attend UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, after doctors ‘advice to rest’ after overnight hospital , his Buckingham Palace office announced on Tuesday. “Her Majesty has unfortunately decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow” for a reception on November 1, the palace said in a statement, adding that she “will address the assembled delegates via a recorded video message”. The Queen had a busy schedule in early October, but canceled a visit to Northern Ireland last week on medical advice. On Thursday, she spent the night at Edward VII Private Hospital in London for “preliminary inquiries”. The stay – his first since 2013 – and the palace’s delay in revealing it raised concerns for his health, given his age. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions But the Queen resumed official duties on Tuesday, greeting the new ambassadors to Britain in video hearings from Windsor Castle in west London. Elizabeth II has reigned since 1952 and will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year. In almost daily public engagements, she has always appeared healthy – although she was first seen using a cane at a major public event this month.

