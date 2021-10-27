Politics
Biden to hold virtual talks with Xi after Chinese president ignores G-20 and climate summits
President Joe Biden will meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping practically before the end of the year, according to the White House’s top national security expert.
But there is no date for the digital conversation with Jinping, who will not be attending the G-20 and United Nations climate summits in person, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. .
DEMOCRATES OF BIDEN AGAINST. SELF-CROATIA MESSAGE WILL BE TESTED AT G-20 IN ROME
The two world leaders “will be able to sit as close as possible face to face as technology allows to see each other and spend a lot of time reviewing the whole agenda,” Sullivan said.
Xi has not left China throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with Sullivan noting that this was “largely” his reason for skipping multilateral summits. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also not expected to attend any of these gatherings in person.
Biden’s priorities for the G-20 include reaching a global minimum tax deal, Sullivan said in his overview of the president’s trip to Italy and Scotland for the G-20 and the 26th Conference of the Parties to the Convention. United Nations Climate Change Framework, respectively. Another is to ensure a united front “against Iran’s nuclear proliferation, although Sullivan added that the patience of the United States is not unlimited.
We believe there is still an opportunity to resolve this issue diplomatically, “he said.
Sullivan also defended Biden’s credibility on climate issues, although he traveled to Glasgow without his Democratic-controlled Congress passing environmental-focused legislation.
“I think you have a sophisticated set of world leaders who understand politics in their own countries,” he said.
Sullivan declined to confirm whether the press would have access to Biden’s fourth audience with Pope Francis in Rome. But he said Biden would have his first in-person meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G-20 on Friday, a month after the diplomatic uproar caused by his new national security alliance with the UK and Australia.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Biden leaves for Rome on Thursday, where he and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Pope on Friday. Biden will attend the G-20 summit on Saturday and Sunday before flying to Glasgow on Monday for the climate rally. Environmental talks end on November 2, with the president returning to the White House on November 3.
Washington Examiner Videos
Key words: New, Biden, Biden administration, Joe biden, White House, Xi Jinping, Jake sullivan, Pope Francis
Original author: Naomi lim
Original location: Biden to hold virtual talks with Xi after Chinese president ignores G-20 and climate summits
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/biden-speak-xi-virtually-chinese-155200158.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]