The curious case of Nancy Mace





Maces’ vote on dismissal for contempt of Bannon did not deter his allies: fellow freshman Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) praised his true courage for breaking up with most of his party. Yet it also emboldened her detractors: First-year Pro-Trump rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Said her colleague stabbed… her constituents in the back “by knocking down Trump.

The vote to despise Bannon was a vote regarding contempt of a congressional committee, a vote to protect the power of Congress to investigate and issue subpoenas, Mace wrote on Friday in his local newspaper, The Post and Courier.

I said that I would not blindly follow partisan politics, but rather vote for what is right and not for what is politically expedient and, most importantly, to represent our district, she added.

The start of the masses in DC was anything but normal, after a 2014 main challenge from the right to Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) failed. She came to Congress in the midst of a raging pandemic; Just three days after his swearing in, Mace and his new colleagues faced a violent assault on the Capitol as supporters of his party leader violently forced their way into the building to protest the certification of the victory of Joe Bidens.

His first response was a clear rejection of Trump. Mace told POLITICO earlier this year that she supported Trump’s accomplishments during his tenure, but those accomplishments were wiped out by the January 6 chaos that forced Republicans to start all over again.

Likewise, Mace has given a new face to a party in desperate need of a makeover after the violent pro-Trump riot. But Trump’s wave of criticism of Republicans after Jan.6, especially from Mace and his fellow lawmakers who carried more states or districts purple, dissipated fairly quickly. His criticism faded with it.

The 43-year-old has instead clashed with leading Democrats like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, raising funds to try to dismiss the trauma story of the young progressive New Yorker during the insurgency.

Separating from his party often deserves praise from across the aisle, but Democrats shouldn’t perceive Mace’s latest anti-Trump vote as an ideological shift, his colleagues say. Some of the 20 Republicans interviewed for this story predicted that his decision to hit party leaders in the Bannon vote would not prevent him from engaging in partisan battle on occasion.

She alleged two run-ins with Antifa, including a June article with photos of her home claiming it had been vandalized by left-wing activists.

Mace’s office declined an interview request for this story.

Nancy Mace addresses the crowd at an event. | Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Several Republican lawmakers asked about her political stance, speaking only on condition of anonymity, described Mace as a pendulum swinging towards and then away from Trump, followed by overcorrection when she realized the GOP base had started to fall again. rally behind him after Democrats impeached him for a second time on Jan.6.

After returning to his party’s good graces by attacking Democrats, Maces’ anti-Bannon vote surprised many of his colleagues.

She was all about President Trump, until January 6. She basically stabbed him in the back and his constituents in the back, and I think that’s terrible, said Greene, who lumped Mace together with other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

It’s an anomaly, a senior Republican House official said. I’m not sure what her political calculation is all the time, but I’m guessing maybe she’ll say she does it on principle, I don’t really understand the game she’s playing.

Maces’ friends in the party see her much differently as a “rising star,” in the words of Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Who also voted to fire Bannon for contempt but not to impeach Trump. As the first female recruit to graduate from The Citadel, South Carolina’s state-funded military college, people closest to Mace at the House GOP conference say she has an independent streak and doesn’t is not afraid to come across authority figures.

“She can take a lot of heat,” freshman Rep Blake Moore (R-Utah) said in an interview. “If she believes in something, and it’s what the leadership pushes against… you’re going to see her vote the way she wants to vote.

South Carolina’s redistribution maps are still undecided, which means it’s unclear what the Maces District will look like for 2022. Yet the first year has a strong financial war chest to help it in its path. first candidacy for re-election. According to the Federal Election Commission, the PAC Maces campaign ended the most recent quarter with more than $ 1.3 million in cash.

She has already attracted two main GOP challengers, but some in her party see her latest move as a sign that she is more concerned about the general election. Others bet his ambitions extend beyond the home. Whatever her plans, Mace is clearly comfortable changing lanes as she finds her way.

I think it’s really easy to go with the flow and find safety in numbers, said Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, the only freshman Republican to vote to impeach Trump. It’s a little less comfortable to chart your own course, but I have found her to be incredibly thoughtful in terms of politics and see no inconsistency in her approach.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report distorted the timeline of Nancy Mace’s swearing-in and the Capitol Riot.

