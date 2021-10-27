Times Now reporter Imran Khan spreads misinformation about Pramod Muthalik, then deletes tweet





On October 26, Times Now special envoy Imran Khan quietly deleted his October 17 tweet in which he had broadcast false claims about Hindu activist Pramod Muthalik.

In his tweet, Khan alleged in the video he shared, Muthalik was talking about starting a new campaign to demolish Gadag Jamia Masjid. His tweet was based on the poor translation of Muthaliks’ speech he gave in Kannada.

Besides Imran Khan, several other media and so-called intellectuals published similar misinformation using the wrong translation of Muthaliks speech.

The misleading tweets were chosen by the media and anti-Hindu elements internationally

While Khan had deleted his tweet without providing any explanation, other anti-Hindu and Islamic handles did not delete the misleading tweets. The anti-Hindu elements at the international level took the opportunity to defame Hinduism. It was shared by hate and anti-Hindu journalist CJ Werleman known for his anti-Hindu and anti-Indian views. He said the leader of the Hindutva group, Sri Ram Sena, calls for violence against Muslims and the demolition of the Jumma Mosque in Karnataka.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who has long posted anti-Hindu tweets, quoted Werleman and said: “What a democracy, eh? I’m trying to catch up, I see. But then Modi and Trump were pretty good friends from what I could see, will Modi speak out against this man and his rhetoric? I doubt.

What did Muthalik actually say?

In his speech in Kannada, Hindu activist Pramod Muthalik, seen with a saffron head covering, can be heard saying: We had to fight for 72 years for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Finally, after 72 long years of struggle, Babri Masjid was withdrawn and we successfully built a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He added: Likewise, I can challenge you that the Jama Masjid in Gadag was a Venkateshwara temple. Take out the documents, and you will have proof that there was a temple. Like Babri Masjid, which was built on top of a temple, the Venkateshwara Temple was one of many temples demolished during the reign of the Tipu Sultans, and Jama Masjid was built there. We have the proof, and we should start a fight. In his speech, he did not call for the destruction of Jama Masjid as claimed by the liberal media.

