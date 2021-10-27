Joe Biden reminds Trump he’s a has-been who lost the election





In related news, over the weekend, Rolling Stone reported that organizers of the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the attack on Capitol Hill informed congressional investigators that several members of Congress were intimately involved in planning the Trump’s efforts to reverse his electoral loss and the month of January. 6 events that turned violent and that they participated in dozens of planning briefings with White House officials and members of Congress. So it would certainly seem important enough for the House committee to be able to do its job and find out which current and former politicians have been active in trying to overthrow democracy.

Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg Personally Endorsed Facebook Executive Hosting Party to Celebrate Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation to Supreme Court

In 2018, Facebook core employees were extremely upset to turn on their TVs and see Joel Kaplan, the company’s vice president of global public policy, sitting in the room during Brett Kavanaughs’ confirmation hearings. While Kaplan was there in a personal capacity as a longtime friend of the beer lover and man accused of sexual assault, his presence sent the unpleasant message that Facebook was on his side and against Dr Christine Blasey Ford. (Kavanaugh, of course, denied the allegations). Responding to the outrage, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a town hall that although Kaplan did not violate any company policies, he personally would not have attended the hearings; For her part, COO Sheryl Sandberg described Kaplans’ appearance as a mistake.

And even! A week later, Kaplan hosted a party at his home attended by Kavanaughto to celebrate everyone who had worked on the nomination, and then attended Kavanaugh’s swearing-in ceremony. All of this, according to new revelations, agreed with Sandberg.

By Jezebel:

These actions were quite fine, Sandberg wrote [on an internal message board], because Kavanaugh had already been confirmed at that point: for the company, we see a distinction between on the one hand attending a controversial public hearing on sexual assault, which we agree was a mistake, d on the other hand organize a meeting in your home and attend a swearing-in ceremony of a senior judge and close personal friend.

Unsurprisingly, many Facebook employees disagreed and noted that core employees would be fired for much less, the problem essentially being that Facebook was hypocritically giving Kaplan the kind of pass to be a white man. power that Congress had given to Kavanaugh. Sandberg also said we can be a place of work where everyone – survivors, people with conservative and liberal political views, and people who don’t want to discuss social issues – feel safe and empowered to do their bit. job. The post received 577 comments, which span 73 pages of the document.

