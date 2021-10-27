Flake and McCain confirmed to diplomatic posts in the Biden administration

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed the diplomatic posts of Cindy McCain and former Senator Jeff Flaketo, formalizing their roles in the administration of President Joe Biden, a man they helped put in the White House.

Flake and McCain are Arizona Republicans who separately helped send the message to moderates in their party that they could support Biden against then-President Donald Trump.

Now Flake becomes Ambassador to Turkey, a traditional ally at a time of strained relations in an authoritarian era.

The Senate also approved McCain as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations food and agriculture agencies. Based in Rome, it is a role aimed at reducing hunger and improving the quality of food in the world.

“Honored to be confirmed by my former colleagues in a bipartisan fashion,” Flake said in a tweet after the voice vote.

Flake: Long-standing interest in global affairs

A diplomatic post is hardly surprising for Flake, a former member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Along with his interest in international affairs comes a political vision that has called on the Trump administration to work in cooperation with traditional allies in the Americas.

Turkey was an ally of the United States during the Korean War and joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a bulwark against the Soviet Union in 1952. NATO has a large air base at Incirlik, in Turkey.

The nation of 82 million people is often presented as the bridge, physically and culturally, between the West and the Middle East. This gave the country an inordinate importance in American diplomacy.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s seven-year leadership, which implemented sweeping crackdowns after a 2016 coup failed to bring it down. to spill.

Getting the United States and Turkey back on a better footing may fall in part to Flake, who has long shown a desire to help organize dramatic changes in world affairs.

Flake, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received his BA in International Relations from Brigham Young University.

He spent his Mormon mission in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Flake was executive director of the Namibia Democracy Foundation and speaks Afrikaans.

He chaired the special panel of the Senate foreign relations committees on Africa. In one of his many challenges to Trump in 2018, Flake called for a more deliberative foreign policy.

McCain: Active for years in humanitarian causes

For McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, work is the cornerstone of decades of activism for humanitarian causes.

Last year, McCain backed Biden in the presidential race, a key endorsement in critical condition. Biden won Arizona by less than 11,000 votes, which was the country’s narrowest margin.

She has visited foreign countries through a non-profit organization that offers surgery to children with cleft lip or palate and who do not have access to care.

As a former board member of the non-profit organization HALO Trust, she traveled to poor countries such as Zimbabwe to advocate for landmine elimination.

Over the years, McCain has raised awareness of human trafficking through the Arizona State University Foreign Policy Think Tank named after her husband and has advocated for civility in politics at a time of intense dysfunction. McCain chairs the board of directors of ASU McCain Institutes, where she helped set program priorities.

A former special education teacher, McCain has lent her voice to charitable work to help improve early learning for young children in Arizona. A board member of Project CURE, which provides medical supplies worldwide to underserved medical clinics, she has helped raise awareness and fundraising for medical facilities in Kenya, Zambia and Ghana.

