Co Down schoolgirl’s question to Boris Johnson sparks call to cut plastic







A QUESTION from a Co Down schoolgirl at a climate change press conference sparked a controversial response from Boris Johnson who said plastic recycling “doesn’t work”.

Olivia Devaney, the eldest daughter of Down GAA Chairman Jack Devaney and his wife Gillian, was the only child from Northern Ireland chosen to attend the Kids Climate press conference on Monday.

The seven-year-old said her family is trying to reduce waste by having plastic-free toothbrushes and reusable cups.

“What are we going to do to make sure people and businesses are using less plastic? She asked the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson said reusable items were a better solution than recycling.

“You can only really recycle plastic a few times,” he said.

“What you need to do is stop the production of plastic. Recycling is a red herring.”

Mr Johnson’s response was criticized by the Recycling Association, but some anti-plastics activists praised his stance.

Olivia’s father Jack Devaney said the family, including her five-year-old sister Isabella, were proud to see her talking to Mr Johnson.

“Olivia is very interested in this area,” he said.

“She has read and studied a lot about it. She has a special passion for wildlife, oceans and animals and the impact that environmental damage can have on the ecosystem.

“The opportunity arose for her to enter a contest and submit a video with a question. She was the only one chosen in Northern Ireland.

“At such a young age, being part of a press conference and asking Boris Johnson a question is meaningful … we are certainly very proud of her.”

Olivia attends St Francis Primary School in Loughbrickland. She also takes classes at Sinead Lunny Speech and Drama in Banbridge.

“You can see that she’s able to articulate something on stage and it really comes down to the confidence that would have been generated in her by the school and Sinead,” Mr. Devaney said.

He said Olivia is very aware of the importance of reusing items.

“She’s a smart little girl and she knows what she thinks about these things,” he said.

“When she discovers something related to the environment and the ecosystem, it is something that she clings to. She is aware of what she sees around us and how we live our life in it. family.”

He said Olivia was delighted to attend the press conference.

“I hope she sees this as something that she will be very proud of,” he said.

“Before the press conference, they asked if anyone had ever met a Prime Minister and she raised her hand because she had met Taoiseach Michel Martin in the All-Ireland football final last month.

“Within eight weeks, she managed to meet two prime ministers.”