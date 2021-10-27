Politics
Co Down schoolgirl’s question to Boris Johnson sparks call to cut plastic
A QUESTION from a Co Down schoolgirl at a climate change press conference sparked a controversial response from Boris Johnson who said plastic recycling “doesn’t work”.
Olivia Devaney, the eldest daughter of Down GAA Chairman Jack Devaney and his wife Gillian, was the only child from Northern Ireland chosen to attend the Kids Climate press conference on Monday.
The seven-year-old said her family is trying to reduce waste by having plastic-free toothbrushes and reusable cups.
“What are we going to do to make sure people and businesses are using less plastic? She asked the Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson said reusable items were a better solution than recycling.
“You can only really recycle plastic a few times,” he said.
“What you need to do is stop the production of plastic. Recycling is a red herring.”
Mr Johnson’s response was criticized by the Recycling Association, but some anti-plastics activists praised his stance.
Olivia’s father Jack Devaney said the family, including her five-year-old sister Isabella, were proud to see her talking to Mr Johnson.
“Olivia is very interested in this area,” he said.
“She has read and studied a lot about it. She has a special passion for wildlife, oceans and animals and the impact that environmental damage can have on the ecosystem.
“The opportunity arose for her to enter a contest and submit a video with a question. She was the only one chosen in Northern Ireland.
“At such a young age, being part of a press conference and asking Boris Johnson a question is meaningful … we are certainly very proud of her.”
Olivia attends St Francis Primary School in Loughbrickland. She also takes classes at Sinead Lunny Speech and Drama in Banbridge.
“You can see that she’s able to articulate something on stage and it really comes down to the confidence that would have been generated in her by the school and Sinead,” Mr. Devaney said.
He said Olivia is very aware of the importance of reusing items.
“She’s a smart little girl and she knows what she thinks about these things,” he said.
“When she discovers something related to the environment and the ecosystem, it is something that she clings to. She is aware of what she sees around us and how we live our life in it. family.”
He said Olivia was delighted to attend the press conference.
“I hope she sees this as something that she will be very proud of,” he said.
“Before the press conference, they asked if anyone had ever met a Prime Minister and she raised her hand because she had met Taoiseach Michel Martin in the All-Ireland football final last month.
“Within eight weeks, she managed to meet two prime ministers.”
Sources
2/ https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2021/10/27/news/co-down-schoolgirl-s-question-to-boris-johnson-sparks-plea-to-cut-down-on-plastic-2490381/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]