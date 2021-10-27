Donald Trump won’t do the one thing Republicans would really like him to do





“The best thing President Trump can do to help us get majorities in 2022 is talk about the future, and he can play a big role in that – this 22-year effort,” Missouri Senator Roy said. Blunt over the weekend. “But I think it’s better to talk about the future than to focus on the past.”

Blunt’s advice to Trump to, well, pass a 2020 election is just the latest example of prominent Republicans telling the former president to do just that.

“The challenge of 2020 is a recipe for disaster in 2022,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said earlier this month. “Let’s talk about the future. The election is over, it has been certified, states have made decisions about the integrity of each of their elections and made improvements where needed. ‘future, this is not the last election, and that – those kinds of comments are not constructive. We can win in 2022. And we will, but let’s focus on the important issues in our channel supply, overcome this pandemic, freedom, not the, not the last election. “And just six days ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju that” we have to think about the future and not the past, “adding:” I think the American people are focusing on this administration, which is hurting the country, and I hope the election of 22 will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a repetition of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020. “

So the message is clear: it’s time to stop talking about the 2020 elections and focus on the 2022 ones.

And is Trump listening? He is not!

On Monday, Trump sent a message from his PAC Save America that read, “ICYMI: ‘Explosive Revelations in Wisconsin Election Audit Report 2020’. “Over the weekend, Trump released a statement saying that” the other side spent four years making things up about election interference in 2016, but when it really happened in 2020, you are not allowed to talk about it. “And there was this from the end of last week:” Despite [John McCain’s] fighting against me, I won a lot in Arizona in 2016 and even more in Arizona in 2020, unfortunately the vote counters in 2020 were much more important than the candidate. “

During the same period, Trump sent out a total of zero statements on the 2022 election or any Republican candidate running for election next year.

So here is.

The reality here is that Trump is going to do whatever he wants – and what he always wants is to do what he thinks is right for him. If this coincides with something that’s good for other Republicans, that’s fine. But that’s not at all what drives everything he does.

Trump cares first, second, and last about Trump. Although he is the most powerful and popular figure in the Republican Party, he is by no means a leader of that party. He will continue to do what he wants, when he wants to, no matter what Blunt, McConnell or any Republican says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/26/politics/donald-trump-2022-republican-party/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos