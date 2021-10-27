Pak PM Imran Khan clears the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as ISI chief | World news





Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), nearly three weeks after the military announced a major reshuffle in its senior officials. Lieutenant-General Anjum will take the reins of the spy agency from November 20. The outgoing ISI chief Faiz Hameed will remain in office until November 19, according to the notification issued by Imran Khan’s office.

The official announcement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office was released on Tuesday evening, but earlier in October, the Pakistani military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, issued a notification announcing the elevation of the lieutenant-general. Anjums as head of the Pakistani spy agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, before the notification was released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan met at the secretariat of the ISI, people familiar with the developments told Geo News.

Anjum is from the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistani Army and was also the Commander of the Karachi Corps. He has led several expeditions to Balochistan against elements that Pakistan perceives as a threat to the security of the nation. Lieutenant-General Anjum also held command positions on Pakistan’s eastern border, i.e. the Line of Control (LO). His subordinates often call him the man with the glacial brain but with sharp reflexes, according to Pakistani news agency reports. A graduate of the Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK, Anjum is also a graduate of the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, Honolulu.

The announcement made earlier by the media wing of the Pakistani military led to speculation that there may be differences between the government led by Imran Khan and the country’s military, which is influential in regards to national security and foreign policy issues. Acknowledging that there were “technical issues” between Imran Khan’s office and the Pakistani military, the former said earlier that the issues would be resolved soon, people familiar with the developments told the news agency. Pakistani press Geo News.

