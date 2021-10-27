Italian city fights Chinese demands to censor dissident artist’s exhibition





The Chinese Embassy in Italy has called for the cancellation of an exhibition by Chinese dissident artist Badiucao, which was due to open on November 13 at the Museo di Santa Giulia in Brescia, urging the city’s mayor and key officials cultural organizations to denounce the attempt at censorship. Brescia Mayor Emilio del Bono on Thursday received a letter from the cultural office of the Chinese Embassy, ​​published by the local newspaper Brescia Journal , which describes the next exhibition China is (not) close to: Badiucao at the Santa Giulia museum as “full of anti-Chinese lies”. And its staging will “endanger the friendly relations between Italy and China,” the letter continues. “I don’t compromise an inch. I have the freedom to express whatever I want,” Badiucao said The arts journal de Brescia, where he is currently setting up the show. Born and raised in Shanghai but living in exile in Melbourne, Australia for the past decade, the 35-year-old artist is known for his political drawings, which generally take a critical stance toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). His works often directly refer to a number of senior Chinese government officials, including Head of State Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam. Brescia will be the first major exhibition of Badiucao’s work, after a 2019 exhibition in Hong Kong was canceled due to concerns for his personal safety. Before the Hong Kong show, Chinese police detained several members of his family and threatened him with arrest. Until this incident, Badiucao hid his identity, leading Western media to describe him as “Chinese Banksy” (a term he says he hates). But recently, he has become more willing to show his face and speak openly to the press, a tactic which he says only weakens the CCP’s ability to censor him. “This time it’s different, they know my face. They have nothing in their hands to control me,” he said. Nevertheless, he adds that in addition to the official letter sent to the mayor of Brescia, he personally received threatening messages from officials of China Global Television Network. (CGTN) warning him against “attacking national interests”. The threats sparked a strong reaction from cultural officials in Brescia who rejected requests from the Chinese Embassy to remove the exhibit and issued a number of official statements in support of Badiucao and freedom of artistic expression. “What happened only confirms the urgency to tackle the themes of democracy and freedom […] Museums must protect this, ”said Stefano Karadjov, director of the Brescia Museum Foundation, which manages the Santa Giulia Museum. He says The arts journal in 20 years of existence of the foundation, it has never been confronted with a request for censorship of exhibitions. He adds that to date, the Chinese Embassy has not responded to its refusal to change the content of the exhibition. Karadjov’s position is echoed by the mayor of Brescia, who told the Italian newspaper The paper that if the friendship between the Italian and Chinese peoples is not in question, it is “important to show that you can remain friends while criticizing certain things. The city’s deputy mayor then tweeted: For us, art and freedom of expression are an essential combination.

