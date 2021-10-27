Jokowi, Biden and ASEAN leaders are getting closer! What is that?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo expressed three hopes regarding the relations between ASEAN and the United States (US) in the future. This is what Jokowi said in his speech during his participation in the 9th ASEAN-United States summit which was held virtually, as quoted in an official statement, Wednesday (10/27/2021). First, Jokowi wants ASEAN-US relations to strengthen stability and peace in the region in the future. “Your Excellency, we want to continue to see our region become a peaceful and stable region. I am sure there will be no peace and stability in Asia without the role of ASEAN,” Jokowi said. Jokowi believes that compliance with international law, the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, and other standards and laws is key. In this context, concrete cooperation in implementing the ASEAN perspectives on the Indo-Pacific in an open and inclusive manner is very important. This means, according to him, that through concrete cooperation, great confidence will be built, which will naturally support stability and peace. “ASEAN hopes that the United States can become one of the main partners in the implementation of the four priorities of PIA cooperation, namely maritime, connectivity, SDGs and trade cooperation on investment”, a- he explained. Photo: President Joko Widodo expressed three hopes for ASEAN-United States (United States) relations in the future in his speech during his participation in the 9th ASEAN-United States Summit which took place held virtually. (Photo: Lukas – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat)

Second, the ASEAN-US partnership must become an important pillar of post-pandemic economic recovery. Jokowi said the problem of an undiversified supply chain had exacerbated the disruption at a time when the world faced crisis. "In the future, ASEAN stands ready to become an important part of the global trade supply chain. Economic integration is clearly a force for ASEAN to be part of the global supply chain, "he said. In addition, partnerships in the green and sustainable economy must be a priority in the ASEAN-US partnership, including in the areas of technology and energy transformation. As the COP26 in Glasgow approaches, the debate on increasing the commitments of each country is very present. Jokowi believes that it is important to place this debate in the context of sustainable development. "This debate must also be supported by a commitment to work together to fulfill the commitments. So we can use our energy to tackle climate change issues together and not waste energy blaming each other," he said. he explained. Third, strengthen cooperation in health. According to Jokowi, the development of national health resilience will be the basic capital of global health resilience. "The supply chain for the production of drugs, vaccines and medical devices must be diversified, including to the Southeast Asian region," said the president. In addition, Jokowi explained that ASEAN is building a new health architecture. ASEAN hopes that the United States will become a key partner in building health resilience in the future. "In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude for the US support for vaccines to ASEAN countries, which number more than 30 million. Efforts to achieve equal access to vaccines for all countries will be the key to pulling the world out of the pandemic, "he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



