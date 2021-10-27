PM Modi to virtually attend 16th East Asia summit today





Latest live news, October 27, 2021: Hello and welcome to the ABP News LIVE blog! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held virtually today (October 27, 2021). The East Asia Summit is the first forum led by Indo-Pacific leaders. Since its creation in 2005, it has played an important role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia. In addition to the 10 ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia. India, as a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective in addressing contemporary challenges. It is also an important platform to promote practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific building on the convergence between the ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Initiative of the Indo-Pacific. Indo-Pacific Ocean (IPOI). The Supreme Court will take an appeal today as to whether there will be a court-monitored investigation into the explosive Pegasus spy line that made headlines earlier this year. The judgment will be delivered at 10:30 am by a bench of three judges composed of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Judge Surya Kant and Judge Hima Kohli. After a detailed hearing in the case, the highest court said it was forming an independent committee of experts to investigate the case. Meanwhile, a medical panel of U.S. government advisers on Tuesday approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, paving the way for young children to get vaccinated within weeks. The independent experts concluded that the known benefits – both directly to children’s health but also to ending school and other disruptions – outweighed the known risks. After a day of presentations and debates, the final vote was 17 for and one abstention. The Food and Drug Administration, which called the meeting, is expected to give its official green light soon, making 28 million young Americans eligible for the shot by mid-November. “It’s pretty clear to me that the benefits outweigh the risk when I hear about children who are placed in intensive care, who have long-term results after their COVID, and children die,” said Amanda Cohn of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who voted yes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/breaking-news-live-updates-october-27-2021-pm-modi-asean-summit-congress-coronavirus-latest-up-news-fuel-prices-1489897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos