Pakistan’s inflation at the highest level in the past 70 years under Imran Khan’s government





Opposition and people criticized Pakistani government for failed economic policies

Islamabad:

Under Imran Khan’s government, inflation in Pakistan peaked in the past 70 years, leading to protests from opposition parties and the common man, reported local media.

Inflation in the country has broken the 70-year record in the past three years, as food prices have doubled, while prices for ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached high levels, The News International reported.

Quoting the Federal Bureau of Statistics, he said that between October 2018 and October 2021, electricity tariffs increased by 57%, from Rs 4.06 per unit to at least Rs 6.38 per unit.

In addition, the publication said that in the first quarter of October, the price of the 11.67 kg LPG cylinder increased by 51% from Rs 1,536 to Rs 2,322. Likewise, the price of gasoline has increased 49% in three years. The price of gasoline went from Rs 93.80 per liter to Rs 138.73 per liter.

The highest increase was recorded in the price of food products such as ghee, oil and others. The price of ghee rose 108 percent to reach Rs. 356 per kg.

The price of sugar has increased 83 percent in 3 years and the price of sugar sold at Rs. 54 per kg has exceeded Rs. 100.

The prices of legumes have increased by 60-76%, mashed legumes by Rs3243, peanuts by Rs162, lentils by Rs180 per kg and legumes in grams by 23% to Rs145 per kg, according to The News. International.

Opposition parties and the Pakistani people have taken to the streets against rising inflation in recent days, criticizing the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) for the failure of its economic policies.

Blaming Imran Khan’s government for rising inflation, economic disaster, unemployment and other issues, the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Sunday that the current government had need a full vacation and called on the people to come out of their homes to participate in nationwide protests against the “tyrannical” government to give the “falling walls” a final push.

“The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government fails to realize that it is not just the poor but even those in white collar jobs who have been crushed,” PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif said. on Sunday.

