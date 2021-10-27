President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend the opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO)





BAKOU, Azerbaijan, October 26 Tendency: An opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport was held. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony. Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport. The symbolic keys to Fuzuli International Airport were handed over to the presidents. The heads of state saw the conditions created at the airport. AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov briefed the Heads of State on the work carried out. It was noted that Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh, has been built to the most modern standard. The airport has the capacity to receive any type of aircraft. The track is 3000 meters long and 60 meters wide. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the airport terminal can handle at least 200 passengers per hour. All the work done here has been carried out in accordance with international norms and standards. Extensive landscaping work has been carried out around the airport. An air traffic control tower equipped with automated systems was built. This allows flights to be operated from Fuzuli International Airport in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards. Baggage conveyors, a check-in system, VIP lounges, shops, restaurants and other necessary facilities have been set up at the airport. All passenger comfort criteria have been taken into account. It was also noted that international airports are also under construction in Zangilan and Lachin, and their construction will further expand the region’s transport capacities. Then the heads of state were informed about the activities of the souvenir production company which was to be opened to Jojuq Marjanli. Twenty-five residents of the village of Jojuq Marjanli will find jobs in the company which will be created with financial support from the Jojuq Marjanli Development Foundation, TUIB and TIKA. It will produce gift pottery, small rugs, crafts and other products. The state also supported the construction of the plant. The company was established under the auspices of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency. Production equipment was purchased and specialists from Turkey were involved in the organization of production. In addition, 15 greenhouses were set up with the support of TIKA. Lavender and rosemary plants and vegetables will be grown in greenhouses managed by 15 families. The heads of state then met. President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. Take a close-up. My dear brother gave me these beautiful watches. The image of Kharibulbul is also included. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: We went to Shusha. Shusha is near here. Kharibulbul is also a symbol of Shusha. President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, thank you very much, thank you.

