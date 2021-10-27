Donald Trump loses bid to keep Twitter trial in Florida





The judge concludes that Trump’s status as president did not exclude him from Twitter’s terms of service.

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s legal effort to reestablish his Twitter account suffered a setback on Tuesday when a federal judge ruled his trial should be moved from Florida to California.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January after a crowd of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in a riot that left several people dead, including a Capitol police officer. Twitter said the ban was “because of the risk of inciting violence.” In July, Trump continued the ban on Twitter.

Receive the CNET Now newsletter

Spice up your little conversation with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered during the week.

Southern Florida District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. on Tuesday granted Twitter’s motion to move Trump’s trial, dismissing the former president’s argument that he is exempt from Twitter’s terms of service because that he was President in office when his account was suspended and legally unable to accept a choice of court clause. This clause, to which all users agree to use Twitter, specifies that the Northern District Court of California is the place for resolving legal disputes involving the platform.

Even assuming Trump was using his account in an official capacity, Trump has not advanced any legal authority to back up his claim that he meets the second requirement of the exemption: that he is’ legally incapable of accepting the law , jurisdiction or place clauses. . . ‘”Scola wrote in its ruling (see below), agreeing with Twitter’s argument that the clause is mandatory.

Scola also found that Trump’s use of legal action against him in 2017 for preventing Twitter users from following his account was “misplaced.” In this case, the Second Circuit ruled that Trump’s account was a public forum and that the president had violated the First Amendment by blocking users.

Scola ruled that the lawsuit against Trump “has no bearing on the ongoing proceedings because it failed to take into account the enforceability of Twitter’s forum selection clause, in particular, whether Trump was exempted from his requirements as president “.

Trump’s use of Twitter has redefined politics, allowing him to bypass mainstream media in an attempt to capture the political narrative. But Google-owned Twitter, Facebook and YouTube kicked it off their platforms following the U.S. Capitol riot in January.

The former president sued these platforms, alleging censorship and First Amendment violations, even though the First Amendment applies to government, not private companies like social media sites. Trump has for some time argued without evidence that companies discriminate against the law, a charge that companies have repeatedly denied.

As those lawsuits make their way through the courts, Trump announced last week that he is launching a new social network called Truth Social, whose goal is to fend off Big Tech.

A legal representative for Trump released a statement Tuesday evening that appeared to suggest the move was “expected.” Twitter declined to comment on the decision.

Scola’s decision:

Trump vs. Twitter by jonathan_skillings on Scribd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/donald-trump-loses-bid-to-keep-twitter-lawsuit-in-florida/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos