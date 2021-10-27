The decline of Covid-19 in ASEAN’s momentum to increase together





The drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the ASEAN region must be used as a momentum to move up together. For this reason, President Joko Widodo calls on ASEAN leaders to take a number of acceleration and strengthening measures in the health sector. First, President Jokowi stressed the importance of speeding up vaccination in the region. Currently, the full vaccination rate in the ASEAN region is still 10 percent below the global average. “ASEAN must continue to purchase vaccines for its members, continue to fight discrimination and politicization of vaccines, and express the importance of equal access to vaccines for all,” said President Joko Widodo during his speech from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, to the 38th ASEAN Summit held virtually on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Second, President Jokowi stressed the importance of strengthening the regional health architecture to overcome the pandemic in the future. Harmonization of public health emergency policies among ASEAN countries, related to detection, mitigation and cross-border policy, must be done immediately. ASEAN’s COVID-19 Response Fund must be transformed into a strong regional health fund. ASEAN Emergency Health Fund, to finance access to medical devices, diagnostics, drugs and vaccines in emergencies. ASEAN’s regional supply of medical supplies must continue to be strengthened. “At the same time, the ASEAN region is encouraged to become a regional hub for the production of medical devices, diagnostics, drugs and vaccines. This is to ensure the supply of ASEAN countries in the event of a public health emergency, “he said. Success in the health sector, the president continued, will open the door to success in the economy. ADB Outlook 2021 estimates ASEAN’s economic growth in 2022 at 5%. “We have to prove that we can do more than that, through disciplined cooperation and taking action together,” he said. There are many common programs that need to be done together. President Jokowi stressed the importance of reactivating travel, including tourism, which is safe from Covid-19 and trusted by the global community. “The implementation of travel corridors based on the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework (ATCAF) must be implemented in an orderly manner,” he said. In addition, adaptation to a digital economy must be accelerated in all countries to circumvent the limitations of human movement. As the fastest growing internet region in the world, ASEAN’s digital economy has enormous potential. “During the pandemic, the digital economy reached 100 billion US dollars in 2020. It is a springboard for economic progress in our region and ASEAN’s contribution to the global economic recovery,” he said. declared. Minister of State Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar were also present to accompany the President to the event.

