PM Imran, Xi call for global help to rebuild Afghanistan – Journal

ISLAMABAD: In a joint appeal, Pakistan and China on Tuesday urged the international community to help the Afghan people as well as the new administration in Kabul to rebuild the war-torn country.

The world’s attention was drawn by the two countries to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping to wish him the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

The two leaders also welcomed the milestone of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their two countries, reviewed the full range of the bilateral strategic cooperation partnership and discussed the regional and international situation.

Prime Minister Khan also telephoned President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on winning the presidential elections for the second term.

During their conversation, President Xi and Prime Minister Khan called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people in order to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and the flight of people. They also called on the world to continue its engagement with Kabul to rebuild Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated China’s successful containment of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as its relief and assistance measures for developing countries, including vaccine cooperation with Pakistan.

Taking stock of the negative impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties, including fully realizing the potential offered by phase II of the free agreement. Sino-Pakistani exchange, to overcome economic headwinds.

Mr. Khan praised the successful, timely and high-quality implementation of CPEC projects and praised Chinese investments in CPEC Special Economic Zones.

He said the early start of work on the ML-1 railway project would complement Pakistan’s geo-economic vision for national and regional development. He also appreciated China’s leading role in combating climate change and briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s far-reaching measures for climate change mitigation and adaptation, including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in relevant fields and promote the green development of CPECs as a high-quality demonstration of the Belt and Road initiative.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify the All Weather strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries.

He also renewed his invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan as soon as possible.

Pakistan and China are long-standing allies and have sent humanitarian aid to Kabul over the past two months.

According to media reports, the Taliban government does not have access to Afghan central banks in reserves of $ 9 billion, most of which is held by the Federal Reserve in New York.

Uzbek President congratulated

Prime Minister Khan called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on winning the presidential elections for the second term.

He said that this impressive victory once again reflects the confidence of the Uzbek people in the leadership of President Mirziyoyev.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties and reiterated Islamabad’s support for the Trans-Afghanistan Railway Project to advance the regional connectivity agenda.

The two leaders agreed to continue the high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas, including the sectors of economy, trade, investment, energy, security and education.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Khan stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the early completion of regional infrastructure projects.

He reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek president to visit Pakistan.

PM telephones Prince Charles

Prime Minister Khan also had a telephone conversation with HRH Prince Charles on Tuesday.

They exchanged views on the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-26), which will be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, UK.

The Prime Minister appreciated the leading role played by the UK as President of COP-26 and expressed hope that the conference would help translate political commitments into tangible action and put action in place ambitious, practical and efficient climate change. He said that each nation must play its part in the fight against climate change in accordance with the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities.

While highlighting Pakistan’s full commitment to address environmental challenges, Mr. Khan briefed the Prince of Wales on Pakistan’s recent submission of its revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Agreement of Paris, with an ambitious target of an overall reduction of 50% in greenhouse gas emissions planned by 2030.

He also briefed Prince Charles on Pakistan’s climate change agenda, including historic initiatives including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Initiative, Protected Areas Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative and Electric Vehicle Policies. and alternative and renewable energies.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s interest in a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and urged the international community to provide much needed humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan to avoid the economic crisis and the suffering of ordinary people, in particular at the start of winter.

The Prince of Wales expressed gratitude to the UK government for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in the evacuation of its nationals and others from Afghanistan.

October 2021

