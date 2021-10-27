Politics
Workington turns to Boris Johnson to level town
Some residents of Workington, a port town in the North West of England, do not know where to buy their clothes.
Tom Robinson, a retiree, pointed to the now defunct Debenhams department store in downtown Workington and pondered where he could buy a shirt, saying: “There is nothing left in the city. ” Adrienne Law, 72, agreed. “It’s like a ghost town,” she says. “There are so many stores closed.”
Once famous for its steel industry, Workington is like many post-industrial towns in the UK: it has a dilapidated main street and yearns for more high-quality jobs.
Workington is now one of the first English cities to benefit from the first fruits of Boris Johnson’s program to ‘upgrade’ the UK and reduce regional inequalities. In March, he received £ 23million from the government’s municipal fund, a £ 3.6 billion pot of money for urban regeneration.
The investment plan Allerdale’s council, which encompasses Workington, aims to revitalize public spaces in the city of West Cumbria, improve sports facilities and redevelop its harbor. The council also hopes to improve vocational training, drawing on the expertise of the nearby Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant which created jobs after most of the region’s steel production shut down.
Mike Johnson, Conservative leader of the council, believes money from the government’s cities fund can address residents’ concerns. The spending will improve “the streetscape, with more trees and making the environment more pleasant for people,” he said.
Its ambitions go beyond renovating the city center. Mike Johnson believes Workington will also be successful with his offer to finance the government’s £ 4.8billion leveling fund to improve local infrastructure, and an announcement could be made in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget on Wednesday. Mike Johnson’s goal is to make Workington “a vibrant neighborhood with many high paying employment opportunities”.
Workington is symbolic of political change in the UK over the past two years: like many other constituencies in the North of England and the Midlands, it was won by the Conservative Party in the 2019 election for the first time in years. decades.
“Working man” was coined by Onward, a think tank, to define the typical first Tory voter in elections. Boris Johnson’s pledge to “get Brexit done” – 60% of the seats voted to leave the EU – and his optimistic personality won over the city’s electorate. But whether the PM makes lasting change will determine whether the Tories cling to Workington.
‘Leveling up’ is a phrase Boris Johnson repeatedly uses as his government’s key mission after finalizing Brexit and dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. He explained it as “talent and genius are evenly distributed, but not opportunities”. His promotion of Michael Gove in the September cabinet reshuffle to lead a new upgrading department underscores his political importance.
Critics, led by the Labor Party, say the Prime Minister’s slogan has no substance. But Labor has cut back its criticism of what it sees as barrel-of-pork politics – money from cities and increased funds for Conservative constituencies – after research shows voters love to see money invested in their regions.
A government white paper to outline ways to measure upgrade success has been delayed. Neil O’Brien, the minister of the Ministry of Gove responsible for the document, defined take it to the next level to bring about change in four areas: empowerment of leaders and local communities; development of the private sector and improvement of living standards; expand opportunities and improve public services; and restore local pride.
The need for improvement in all four areas is evident in Workington. First, Cumbria is on the verge of local government reform, with its county and district councils replaced by two unitary authorities. Mark Jenkinson, the Conservative MP for Workington, believes these two new bodies will come together to create a supreme authority with an elected mayor.
“With a Cumbria metro mayor, we would be able to put Cumbria on the national stage,” Jenkinson said, noting the impact of Ben Houchen, the conservative mayor of Tees Valley, who is making plans for a free port backed by the government which is intended to attract high value-added manufacturing to the North East of England.
Allerdale’s advice aims to tackle O’Brien’s second goal of upgrading by encouraging more private sector investment in the port. For most of its life, the port was used to ship steel in and out of the region until it was taken over by the council in 1974 and managed as a small commercial operation.
Similar to Hull and Grimsby on the east coast of England, Workington has found new life as an operation and management station for one of Cumbria’s offshore wind farms. Allerdale Council will use money from the city fund to clean up old industrial land surrounding the harbor.
Sven Richards, managing director of the port, said the investment would address some infrastructure weaknesses. “Having been able to claim funding like this, we’re just going to level the playing field because the offer we have is good,” he added.
Improving Workington’s public services, O’Brien’s third step to leveling up, will primarily depend on the main concern residents mentioned: crime. The city is assessed in the top five across Cumbria for crime, with a particular issue with gangs, violence and sexual offenses.
Lisa Johnston, a 42-year-old caregiver, said she did not feel safe “every day” due to youth gangs and the prevalence of drugs. “This city is desperate, it needs help,” she added, complaining that there were not enough police on the ground.
The council said Cumbria had “more police officers than ever before” due to an overall increase in government funding.
O’Brien’s final measure for leveling, improving civic pride, is the primary focus of the Allerdale council. Work is already underway to improve sidewalks and cycle paths, and new green spaces will soon be created.
But having witnessed past efforts to revive the city center, some residents are skeptical that Boris Johnson could spark lasting change in Workington and beyond.
Michelle Kelly, 54, who works in the retail industry, lamented that her hometown has become “decrepit”, adding: “I think everywhere is run down. People don’t want to come to cities.
