Xi Jinping’s biography discussion in Germany canceled under Chinese pressure

A book review of an autobiography on Chinese President Xi Jinping has been canceled in Germany under Chinese pressure. This has been reported german media On Monday. Journalists Adrian Giggs and Stefan Ost to publish their book on Wednesday Xi Jinping, the most powerful man in the world At an online conference organized by the Confucius Institute in Hanover. The meeting was moved to Duisburg due to “Disagreement with Chinese partnersThe Institute of Chinese Language and Culture said Tuesday. According to publisher Piper Verlag, the presentation in Duisburg was canceled after the Chinese intervention.

in a Permit The Leibniz Universitt, of which the Confucius Institute in Hanover is affiliated, asserts that it “does not participate in any way in the realization or the abolition”, but the reason for the cancellation of the presentation of the book is an observation ” unacceptable, surprising and reckless “. The Confucius Institute in Metropolis Ruhr has canceled the alternative conference at the University of Duisburg-Essen. in a Financial Time Piper Verlag claimed on Tuesday that the Chinese consul in Düsseldorf, Feng Haiyang, had insisted.

in a the scientist Author Ost said Monday he was “extremely surprised” by the cancellation: “I could not have imagined pressure from Beijing to prevent us from discussing our book.” According to him, the book is a “very sober and realistic” treatise on Xi Jinping’s career. Niedersachsen State Minister of Science Bjrn Thumler (CDU) briefed Confucius Institutes in NDR. advertiser Corrector: “Everyone who lives and learns with us must recognize academic freedom and freedom of expression. “

Confucius Institute

The Confucius Institutes are controversial around the world for their close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Officially, the organization aims to promote Chinese language and culture, but following events in the United States and Belgium, among others, reports indicate that the institutes are pursuing a secret program. For example, it would undermine academic freedom and the independence of educational institutions abroad, or use them to spy on knowledge.

Read also: Confucius Institutes feel no pressure from Chinese side

In the Netherlands, the organization has departments at the Hogeschool Zuyd in Maastricht and at the University of Groningen. Leiden University has shut down in 2019 cooperation, because the institute is “no longer in line with China’s university strategy”. The department of Groningen came under heavy criticism in February this year, when it turned out that a Chinese professor funded by the Confucius Institute, in accordance with his contract, was working to improve the image of the China. No damage allowed.