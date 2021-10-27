Biden lashes out at Trump as he campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia





You don’t have to wonder what kind of Governor Terry will be because you know what a great Governor he was, Biden said. It wasn’t just because of what he had promised. That’s what he delivered.

Bidens’ speech then turned into a broad reprimand from Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and, ultimately, a reprimand from Donald Trump.

But do you know Terry’s opponent well? Biden said. Remember this: I ran against Donald Trump. And Terry is running against a sidekick of Donald Trump.

Biden dug, telling the crowd that Youngkin would not allow Trump to campaign for him.

What is he hiding? Is he embarrassed? said the president, amplifying his voice.

Bidens’ rant hit Trump on everything from his allegations of electoral fraud, the pandemic and the Jan.6 insurgency, to recent attacks by former presidents on former Secretary of State Colin Powell after his death. He lambasted Youngkin, who recently tried to distance himself from the former president, for supporting Trump.

One of Bidens’ most vocal attacks on Youngkin came near the end of his speech, when he said that extremism can take many forms. The president said he could happen during a mob-led assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Then again, Youngkin’s Biden added, he can come with a smile and a fleece vest.

Biden has said next to nothing about negotiations over his signing welfare and infrastructure legislation taking place just across the Potomac, instead delving into the issues that have defined the governors’ race in the past few days . Before taking the stage, McAuliffe’s assistants handed out books by the late Toni Morrison, after Youngkin in an ad this week featured a woman who had tried to ban Morrisons’ novel Beloved, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1988. , prohibited in public schools. Biden later noted that his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, had gone to Princeton University to interview the author, dismissing Youngkin as ignorant.

McAuliffe didn’t hesitate to amplify that message when he addressed the crowd in front of Biden.

Glenn Youngkin is promoting the ban on books by one of the most prominent black authors in the Americas, McAuliffe said, before adding that it bothers him that Youngkin is using education to divide the state.

Youngkins focusing on education could partly explain the tightening race, the second most important topic for Virginians as they decide who to vote for on November 2, after jobs and the economy. As recently as last week, a Monmouth University poll showed the candidates were deadlocked, with support from 46% of registered voters.

The president’s quick stop in Arlington also comes as he faces alarming numbers in polls in Virginia and across the country, with a recent Monmouth poll placing him at a job approval rating of 43%. (He still had high support among Democrats, with 84% approval and a preference of over 10 in Northern Virginia.)

Virginia is not a loss Democrats want to explain. With the McAuliffe and Youngkin showdown just days away, the president and the party are looking at this snap election as a presidential referendum and a preview of the tough congressional races in 2022.

Over the weekend, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison and other party officials touted Democratic investments in Virginia, as well as visits from Biden, First Lady and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Were all in it, Harrison said at a rally in Richmond for McAuliffe over the weekend. Virginie is very important; we want to make sure we reject the vote.

Bidens ‘straightforward approach is a break with Barack Obama, whose team removed the former president from Democratic governorship campaigns in 2009 and 2013. Bidens’ decision could backfire on Youngkin if Youngkin succeeds, giving Republicans more fuel to criticize the White House in the next election.

Virginia’s off-year elections don’t always predict the future. McAuliffe, for example, won in 2013, defying the tendency for states to elect a party governor who is not in the White House. Still, Biden projected a sense of urgency on Tuesday night as he spoke about the importance of the gubernatorial election to Virginia and the rest of the country.

Virginia, show yourself, said the president. Show yourself like you did for Barack and me. Show yourself as you did for me and Kamala. Introduce yourself for a proven leader like Terry McAuliffe. Show yourself for democracy. For Virginie. For the United States of America.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misquoted President Joe Biden’s characterization of Glenn Youngkin. Biden called Youngkin a sidekick of former President Donald Trump.

