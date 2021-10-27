Birx: 130,000 Americans would be alive today if Trump hadn’t been distracted by the election





Asked about comments she made to reporters earlier this year about the difficulty of dealing with the pandemic in the midst of an election, Birx told the subcommittee that some administration officials were actively campaigning and were not not as present in the White House as before. The election year, she said, just took people’s time and distracted them from the pandemic in my personal opinion. When asked if the ex-president had done all he could to try to mitigate the spread of the virus and save lives during the pandemic, Birx replied: No, adding that I said that in the White House in general, and I think I was very clear to the president in the details of what I needed him to do.

Birx is not the first former Trump official to note that politics has overtaken the fight against COVID-19, the Post noted; Steven Hatfill, who was a White House coronavirus adviser, told colleagues that Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results also sidetracked the administration from fighting the virus last winter . Trump’s prioritization of election year politics over pandemic response, even as cases rose last fall, is one of the worst leadership failures in American history, a Representative James E. Clyburn, who chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement.

Understandably, the Trump team denies all of this because, like the 45th President, they live in an imaginary world in which his response to the pandemic was a 10. In a statement, Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for Trump, said to the Post: President Trump has led an unprecedented effort to successfully fight the coronavirus, delivering PPE, hospital beds, treatment and three vaccines in record time. Sadly, this approach has not been taken by the current government, and more lives have been lost to covid this year than all of 2020, which the Fake News media does not blame on Joe Biden.

