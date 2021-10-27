Who is Osman Kavala, the Turkish businessman who was jailed for four years





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday (October 21) threatened to expel ten ambassadors from Turkey for their demands for the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, saying their demands were irresponsible. Osman Kavala spent nearly four years in prison for spying and attempting to overthrow the government. Kavala languishes in prison, although he has not been convicted. The ten ambassadors came from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, the United States, Canada and New Zealand. In February, the US State Department said: The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention and the continued delays in concluding his trial, not least due to the merger of the cases against him, undermine compliance with the law. Rule of law and democracy. The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Turkey is a rule of law. No country or person can order the Turkish courts to prosecute. Kavala is the founder of several publishing houses, including the Iletisim publishing company, and supports minority rights, Kurdish affairs and Armenian-Turkish relations. Kavala comes from a family of tobacco merchants. He has been involved in environmental and civil rights causes. Iletism publishing house published pro-democracy content in Turkey after the 1980 military coup, reports The New York Times. Osman Kavala was also in favor of normalizing the strained relations between Armenia and Turkey. When a catastrophic earthquake struck Turkey in 1999, killing 17,000 people, Kavala intervened and helped relief efforts. Kavala has been in jail since 2017 for allegedly funding and orchestrating protests in 2013 against the construction of a shopping center at Gezi Park in Istanbul. He was subsequently charged with attempting to overthrow the constitutional order and attempt to overthrow the government. The ten ambassadors, in a joint declaration, had called for the release of Kavalas. Erdogan said the statement was impudence. Many people in Turkey see Kaval as a polarizing figure on the left. In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights requested the release of Kavalas. In 2020, Kavala was acquitted of charges related to organizing protests in 2013, but was slapped on charges related to the failed 2016 coup against the Erdogans government. The Council of Europe has announced that it will initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released by the end of November, reports Euronews. The next hearing in Turkey in the Kavala case will take place on November 26. If convicted, Kavala faces a life sentence without parole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/10/26/who-is-osman-kavala-the-turkish-businessman-who-has-been-jailed-for-four-years.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos