Promotes Taiwan’s participation in UN, US receives mild warning from Xi Jinping





Loading…

BEIJING – Leader China Xi Jinping gives a subtle warning to united states of america (United States) encouraging participation Taiwan of PBB in a speech. – Leadergives a subtle warning to(United States) encouraging participationofin a speech. China has always pursued an independent foreign peace policy, defending justice and resolutely opposing hegemonism and power politics, he said, without naming the United States. “International rules can only be established by the 193 UN member states together, not by individual countries or blocs,” added Xi Jinping. News week, Tuesday (10/26/2021). Xi himself praised Beijing’s great contribution to the advancement of human rights in China and abroad. He said China will remain committed to the path of peaceful development and will always be a builder of world peace. Read also: Defending China, North Korea condemns US support for Taiwan Xi Jinping spoke at length to mark the half-century of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at the United Nations, following the expulsion of Taiwanese leaders from the world governing body on October 25, 1971. China’s reassignment came after the passage of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognized the PRC but said nothing, nor about the status of Taiwan, which has ruled for more than seven decades. In this context, Taipei – backed by Washington – sought meaningful participation in the United Nations and its specialized agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO). Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces, has rejected any initiative, saying the island has no right to participate due to its lack of a formal state. Over the weekend, the U.S. State Department revealed that U.S. and Taiwanese officials had high-level discussions on Friday focused on supporting Taiwan’s ability to meaningfully participate in the United Nations and provide support. valuable expertise to tackle global challenges. The United States, which maintains informal relations with Taiwan, does not take a position on the sovereignty of the island. He argues that the international community has everything to gain from Taiwan’s knowledge in various fields, including public health and climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international.sindonews.com/read/580538/40/dorong-partisipasi-taiwan-di-pbb-as-dapat-peringatan-halus-dari-xi-jinping-1635257408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos