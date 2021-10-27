Donald Trump Could Get Big ‘Bonus’ Stocks in New Social Media Company





Donald Trump’s social media firm will get tens of millions of free shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well, handing the former president perhaps billions of dollars in paper wealth based on quotes current stockholders, according to a prospectus filed with security regulators. Tuesday.

The file says Trump’s social media company that aims to challenge Twitter and Facebook will be able to exercise warrants convertible into up to 40 million shares of the new publicly traded company over three years. The exact number will depend on the level of trading of the company’s shares during that time, with the maximum number only granted if they are trading at least $ 30 per share or more for an extended period.

The free shares in his company would come on top of nearly 90 million shares worth perhaps billions more.

“Trump and his fellow shareholders could walk away with a very big paycheck,” said Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor specializing in initial public offerings, although he warned the stock could plunge. “At some point, the business has to be making a profit and given the competitive nature of the media industry, that might be overkill.”

Trump launched his new venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, last week as he unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to compete with Twitter and other social media that have banned it. after the January 6 uprising at the United States Capitol.

TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly traded company through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, whose sole objective is to acquire a private company and make it go public.

Digital World stock plunged 30% on Tuesday to close at $ 59.07. It was trading above $ 100 last week when Trump’s social media company announced it would merge with it.

Nonetheless, the closing price implies that Trump’s “earn-out” shares, if fully awarded, would be worth $ 2.4 billion, although that valuation is far from certain. Ritter warned that if Trump’s free shares were issued, they would dilute existing shareholders, weighing on the share price.

The free shares are in addition to the roughly 87 million shares TMTG will also receive, according to Ritter’s calculations when the merger was announced last week. At current prices, this stake would be worth an additional $ 5.1 billion.

The sharp drop in Digital World shares on Tuesday is a reminder to investors of the risks of investing in SPACs, companies whose shares have a record of rise and fall.

Even with the prospectus, investors are still largely in the dark about Trump’s new company. He gave few details on who exactly will be running the day-to-day operations and no financial figures.

IPO expert Ritter said the valuation of the Trump company was remarkable given that the company has disclosed so little and has virtually no assets.

“But he obviously has a big brand that is potentially worth billions of dollars,” he said.

Regardless of Trump’s stake in the new company, he couldn’t sell his shares right away. A “lock-up” provision described in the prospectus said it would not be allowed to sell until at least five months after the merger.

Trump is listed as chairman of TMTG.

The prospectus recognizes the “controversial nature” of a company associated with Trump and his family.

And he says he’s taking action in case Trump runs for president again. He said the new company structures Trump’s “ownership and position” in a way that eliminates the need for disruptive changes if Trump decides to run for public office or be convicted of a felony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/business/donald-trump-could-get-big-bonus-shares-in-new-social-media-firm/articleshow/87294629.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos