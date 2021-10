Two elementary school students prepare to take on MPs Boris Johnson and David Davis in the world’s first virtual children’s parliament

It is aimed at children aged 7 to 11 and St Theresas Catholic Primary School in Leeds will be represented by two sixth graders, Joseph Stones and Henry Tumber. The boys jumped at the chance to come face-to-face “virtually” with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and MP David Davis, the former shadow Home Secretary. Mr Johnson will open and introduce the session on Friday and Mr Davis will answer questions for the debate. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5145%"/> On Friday, two pupils from a primary school in Leeds will show their faces “virtually” in Parliament. The MP championing the event should have been Southend MP Sir David Amess, who was killed on October 15 during his constituency surgery. The session takes place three days before the start of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, and Joseph and Henry will join the 90-minute Microsoft Teams parliamentary session to be held in a House of Commons-style virtual chamber. The main topics of debate will be climate change, but will also touch on other issues such as the response to Covid-19. About half of the 650 British children corresponding to Members of the British Parliament will represent Her Majesty’s Opposition and half of Her Majesty’s Government and the two St The students of Theresas will represent the parliamentary constituencies of Leeds East and Elmet and Rothwell. John Hutchinson, Principal Professor of St Theresas, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Joseph and Henry are participating in this very prestigious project. As a school we care deeply about the environment and the boys studied the impact of global warming, the deforestation of the Amazon basin and the need for renewable energy sources to be freely available and accessible to everyone. “That they represent us at such a world premiere is just great for our school. We are very proud of the two boys who immediately put themselves forward for this project. Fingers crossed COP26 brings our fractured world and world leaders take notice what these passionate young parliamentarians have to say. Support YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest information on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Click on here register.

