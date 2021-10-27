Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Chinese President Xi; is committed to strengthening bilateral and economic relations





AP file photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen their bilateral ties, including fully realizing the potential offered by Phase II of the Free Trade Agreement to overcome the economic obstacles. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation during a telephone conversation Prime Minister Imran had with President Xi, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Khan appreciated China’s successful containment of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as relief measures to developing countries, including vaccine cooperation with Pakistan, he said. Taking stock of the negative impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties, including the full realization of the potential offered by phase II of the agreement of China-Pakistan free trade, to overcome economic headwinds, he said. The Prime Minister praised the successful, rapid and high-quality implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and praised the Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones. He also stressed that the early start of work on the ML-1 railway project would complement Pakistan’s geo-economic vision for national and regional development. The two leaders agreed to promote the green development of CPEC as a high-quality demonstration of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The ambitious CPEC was launched in 2015 during President Xi’s visit to Pakistan. It aims to connect western China to the seaport of Gwadar in southwest Pakistan through a network of roads, railways and other infrastructure and development projects. While acknowledging that China is playing a leading role in the fight against climate change, Khan also briefed President XI on the far-reaching measures taken by Pakistan to mitigate and adapt to climate change, including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative, a landmark project supported by the United Nations Environment Program that sets ten billion trees to be planted by 2023. The discussion also turned to Afghanistan. The two leaders called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance as well as the continued commitment needed to rebuild the war-torn nation. The Prime Minister also underlined the need to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify the All Weather strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries. During the conversation, Khan congratulated President Xi on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, the unprecedented victory in the Chinese people’s battle to eradicate poverty. The two leaders also welcomed the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and reviewed the range of their bilateral strategic cooperation partnership. Khan invited Xi to visit Pakistan at his convenience.

