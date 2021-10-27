Donald Trump pledges to restore freedom of expression through media company





Former President Donald Trump is set to unveil his new social media business, saying the project will challenge the dominance of the “big tech giants” and tackle the “corruption” of major tech platforms.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is expected to launch in guest beta next month before going live for all users in early 2022. The new company will challenge the dominance of big tech giants and big media bosses, Trump said in a statement. statement, adding that it is about saving our country.

The former president noted that the United States is full of people who can think for themselves and he admires people who do not go with the herd. He slammed a small group of self-righteous scolders and self-appointed referees for censoring Americans on social media – the public square of our time.

The 45th president listed several examples of censorship, such as banning doctors for contradicting other health authorities and removing reports on the foreign trade relations of President Biden and his son Hunters.

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he is preparing to launch Truth Social to bypass the ban on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. AP Photo / LM Otero, File

And as everyone knows, we’ve seen a sitting United States President silenced by a small oligarchy of tech titans and “mainstream” media companies, Trump said.

The corruption of these platforms cannot be ignored. We have fallen far down the “slippery slope” of censorship in our country, and the topics Americans are increasingly banned from discussing are among the most important issues of our time.

Trump then called the censorship and cancellation of culture anti-American, which has direct real-world consequences, highlighting the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis and the ongoing debate over Democratic spending.

Trump Media & Technology Group is expected to launch in beta for guests next month. CHRIS DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images

In a country that had free speech and the free flow of information, none of this would ever have happened and no one understands it better than people who censor, said the former president.

In the statement, Trump said after thinking about the censorship issue, he realized it was up to him to restore free speech by introducing a major new platform for Americans of all walks of life. policies. He noted that such a platform should be well funded and could be a multi-year endeavor.

It’s an extremely difficult set of challenges and I realized I could be the one person in America with the megaphone, the resources, the experience, and the desire to do it all. So with the same “can-do” spirit that has always enabled Americans to persevere, that’s exactly what I’m doing, Trump said.

Trump was banned from social media giants Twitter and Facebook following the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill. Christophe Sadowski

Trump then introduced a Big Tent platform called Truth Social, for people of all political stripes.

Unlike Big Tech platforms, there will be no prohibition, limitation, demonetization or disruption of political manipulation algorithms. We will not treat users like lab rats for social experiments, or label alternative views as misinformation. We will not silence our fellow citizens just because they could be wrong or worse, because we think Americans cannot handle the truth.

TMTG is also planning to launch a video-on-demand streaming service to tackle aroused and politicized entertainment. Trump has revealed that the company may also be expanding its resources to include web services and payment processing.

Trump said his app would challenge the dominance of big tech giants and tackle the “corruption” of major tech platforms.AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin, File

The bottom line is, a small number of powerful people who all think the same and want to silence anyone who thinks differently cannot be trusted to control nearly all of the major media, technology and entertainment companies in America. Trump concluded. I am determined to break their hold on the voices of the American people not only for me and my own supporters, but for the United States of America!

It was speculated that Trump would attempt to enter the media landscape after leaving the White House and was banned from Facebook and Twitter following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Earlier this year, he briefly experimented with a blog-style platform called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, which allowed him to post posts that could be shared on Facebook and Twitter by others, but the platform- form was closed during the summer.

