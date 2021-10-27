U.S. lawmakers worried about reports of possible Turkish F-16 purchase

Democratic and Republican US lawmakers in WASHINGTON urged President Joe Biden’s administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block such exports.

In a letter to Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives expressed “deep concern” over recent reports that Turkey may buy 40 new Lockheed Martin F. -16 and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

The letter was dated October 25 and reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Following President (Tayyip) Erdogan’s announcement in September that Turkey will purchase an additional tranche of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, we cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending American-made aircraft to an ally of the treaty who continues to behave like an adversary. The lawmakers wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A State Department spokesperson said the department is not commenting on correspondence with Congress.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Turkey had asked the United States to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing fighter jets.

Ankara had also previously ordered more than 100 Lockheed Martin F-35s, but the United States withdrew Turkey from the program in 2019 after acquiring the Russian S-400s.

The letter was led by Republican Representative Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney.

“While we are confident that Congress will unite to block such exports if these plans progress, the United States cannot afford to transfer advanced military equipment to the Turkish government at this time,” the letter said.

The partnership between NATO allies has been in turmoil over the past five years over disagreements over Syria, Ankara’s closer ties with Moscow, its naval ambitions in the Mediterranean, US accusations against a state bank Turkey and the erosion of rights and freedoms in Turkey.

