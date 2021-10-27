Donald Trump-related stocks DWAC and Phunware dive into trading





Former US President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, the United States on September 25, 2021.

Dustin Rooms | Reuters

On Tuesday, an hour before the talks began, Trump released a lengthy statement on his plans for the new social media app he intends to roll out and other aspects of his new business.

“To fight Big Tech censorship, we are creating a ‘Big Tent’: Truth Social platform,” Trump said. “We invite people of all political stripes, and from all perspectives, to come back and participate in the great American debate. This is what our country is meant to be.”

“Unlike Big Tech platforms, there will be no prohibition, limitation, demonetization or disruption of political manipulation algorithms,” he added. “We will not treat users like lab rats for social experiments, or label alternative views as ‘misinformation’.”

Trump also said the new company will launch a video-on-demand streaming service “that rivals the increasingly” awakened “and politicized ‘entertainment’ programming created by the Big Tech and Big Media players,” and sees ” opportunities to create “cancellation-proof ‘alternatives in other key areas ranging from web services to payment processing.”

However, Trump has a long history of over-promising new businesses and failing businesses. Among his biggest failures were several casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Trump Airlines, Trump University, a mortgage company Trump and Trump Steaks.

Trump’s plans for a social media app come months after he was banned by Twitter and Facebook for inciting his supporters to the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Also on Tuesday, Phunware said it would sell up to an additional 5.6 million shares “at market offer,” bringing its total outstanding stock to nearly 90 million, the company said on Tuesday in a regulatory file.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The offer would raise up to $ 48.54 million for Phunware based on a price of $ 8.74 per share, more than $ 4 above the stock’s trading level on Tuesday morning .

In a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the offer, Phunware said, “The trading price of our common shares has recently risen significantly, possibly due to recent earnings forecasts, from our acquisition of Lyte Technology Inc. and / or speculation regarding our connection to Trump’s re-election campaign. “

Ahead of last week’s explosive rally, the stock was trading around 90 cents a coin.

Despite DWAC’s price drop, the stock is still trading around $ 60 per share, six times higher than SPAC’s IPO price of $ 10.

DWAC was also the subject of heated debate on Reddit’s WallStreetBets chat room Tuesday with the ticker among the five most popular mentions on the platform, according to alternative data provider Quiver Quantitative.

One of Tuesday’s most commented articles said, “How are my $ DWAC bag holders doing?”

