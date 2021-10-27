Pak PM Imran Khan approves appointment of new ISI chief, ending fallout with military, South Asia News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, thus ending days of confrontation with the powerful military.

Anjum will replace outgoing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed from next month. Anjum, which was commissioned in September 1988, had previously led V Corps in Karachi.

He commanded a brigade at the Kurram agency, headed the Border Corps (North) in Balochistan, and remained commander of the Quetta Command and Staff College before becoming commander of the Karachi corps in December 2020.

According to the notification issued by the PMO dated October 26, the outgoing Director General of ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, will continue in the post of Master Spy until November 19, 2021.

The appointment comes nearly three weeks after the military released a statement to the media on October 6 appointing Anjum as the next ISI chief, replacing Hameed.

In accordance with the convention, the Pakistani army transmits the names of three lieutenant generals to the Prime Minister, who chooses one as the ISI director general.

Although the official announcement of the choice is made by the Prime Minister, it is widely believed that the head of the military indicates which of the three officers should be chosen for the post.

The confrontation began on October 6 when the military announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. Anjum as ISI DG in place of Lt. Gen. Hamid, who was assigned as the commander of the Peshawar-based XI Corps.

However, his appointment was not immediately notified by the prime minister’s office, indicating a stalemate between the government led by Imran Khan and the military, the first known public stalemate since the former came to power in 2018.

It was reported that Khan wanted to keep outgoing ISI leader Hameed until December, but Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly opposed this.

(With contributions from agencies)

