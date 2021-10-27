Rishi Sunak ‘Hates Boris Johnson’s Stupid Spending’ As Government Heats Up | United Kingdom | New





The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Mr Sunak, is preparing to unveil his budget on Wednesday, which means tax and income changes could be imminent. As reported today, Mr Sunak is putting the finishing touches on his announcement, but also suffered a tense argument with House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Sir Lindsay Hoyle accused the government of showing “discourteous” behavior towards MPs by announcing in advance many key elements of the Chancellor’s budget. Additional funding for the NHS, an end to the public sector wage freeze and an increase in the national living wage and minimum wage have all come to light in recent days.

The president even appeared to suggest that Mr. Sunak consider stepping down to brief journalists on the policies in front of his fellow parliamentarians. He said: “I was disappointed to see more stories in the media today with apparently very knowledgeable information about what will be in the budget tomorrow. “This house will not be taken for granted, it is not fair that everyone is informed, it is not more important to go to the news in the morning, it is more important to come here. “Let’s get the message out that these elected officials represent this UK. This is not done through Sky TV.” In a statement to MPs, Sir Lindsay added: “At one point ministers were doing the right thing if they briefed ahead of a budget – they walked.” It appears there have also been conflicts within the government in recent months, as an insider claimed that Mr Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson disagree on economic policy.

An influential government official warned in August that Mr. Sunak was not a fan of his boss’s economic approach. The minister told The Irish Times: “Rishi is making it clear that he hates silly spending. He is against lockdowns and prioritizes economic growth. It represents a set of ideas. Other than Brexit, Boris does not. The source added that support for the Conservative parliamentary party was split “50-50” between the two men. At the time, reports said the prime minister threatened to demote his chancellor. A letter from the Chancellor calling for the lifting of Covid’s travel restrictions was leaked to the Sunday Times. The government has responded to the allegations, saying Mr Johnson has full confidence in Mr Sunak – but the government has refused to deny claims that the prime minister threatened the chancellor with demotion. READ MORE: Swayne slams Covid’s Plan B cost leak as Commons laughs out loud

Another high-ranking MP told The Irish Times at the time that Mr Johnson did not have standing to move Mr Sunak. They said, “He couldn’t do it and it’s obvious to everyone. Losing a Chancellor can be considered a disaster; losing two sounds like recklessness. “ An ally of Mr Johnson has said he is more likely to use the upcoming cabinet shuffle to promote ministers who could rival Mr Sunak’s popularity. They added, “The easiest way for Boris to counter it is to train more people in the next reshuffle. You should never be left with just one heir apparent. At the moment, there are too few of them and that means everyone gravitates around Rishi. “ Last month, Mr Johnson used the reshuffle to switch Liz Truss from International Trade to Minister of Foreign Affairs. DO NOT MISS

Dominic Raab has been transferred to Secretary of Justice, Nadhim Zahawi has moved from directing vaccine deployment to education at the expense of Chris Williamson, and Nadine Dorries has been promoted to Secretary of Culture. A senior government official added in August: “I don’t think we’re going to see a real punch. “ However, they also admitted that political differences needed to be ironed out. The source told the Financial Times that Number 10 was “pretty shrugged off” with Mr. Sunak’s behavior. They added, “Especially since some of the most expensive things done during the pandemic were Rishi’s, like 80% time off pay, no doubt taxes would have to go up to pay for that. “But it looks like they’re doing it for everything else, like tackling manifesto commitments or backlogs.”

